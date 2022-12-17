Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals His New Disney+ Series Premieres Soon
Jeremy Renner has worn a lot of proverbial hats over the years, whether as an actor, musician, app developer, or otherwise. In the near future, he will be able to add another title to that list — reality television star. On Tuesday, the Hawkeye star tweeted out confirmation that his reality show, Rennervations, will be arriving on Disney+ early next year. An exact release date has not been set.
Netflix Exec Speaks Out About Shows That Don't Get Any Publicity
The success of a Netflix series can't always be predicted, which goes for both the streamer's triumphs and disappointments, leading some to wonder how the decisions are made of which shows to throw the most marketing support behind. Head of Netflix's U.S.-based scripted series Peter Friedlander recently sat down with Vulture to offer all-new insight into how these decisions are made, as he revealed that there various approaches to getting the word out about its various offerings in countries around the world, whether that be through traditional models, social media, or in-person activations.
Where to Stream All the Rankin/Bass Christmas Movies
With Christmas dominating the thoughts of many this week, it's never been a better time to stream some classic holiday movies. The iconic offerings from Rankin/Bass jump to the forefront as many celebrate with the likes of Frosty the Snowman or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on any given year. Unfortunately...
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Batman/Superman Drops Major Kingdom Come Bombshell
Mark Waid as a comic book writer has been a major part of both DC and Marvel Comics for some time, helming legendary runs on books including Fantastic Four, Avengers, The Flash, and Captain America to name a few. Perhaps no comic has withstood the test of time in his career than Kingdom Come, DC's futuristic tale that sees older versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman coming out of retirement to whip a new generation into shape while struggling against an unseen threat. Now, with Waid writing Batman/Superman: World's Finest, a big piece of that universe has returned.
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reveals if the Enterprise-E Will Appear
The USS Enterprise-E will not be showing up in Star Trek: Picard's final season, but a similar ship will. The USS Enterprise-E debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact and was the latest version of the USS Enterprise seen in Star Trek when the franchise disappeared for a while. Some fans may wonder what became of it and hope to see it again in Picard's final season, but that won't be the case. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Enterprise-E won't be a part of Star Trek: Picard. However, another ship that is of the same Sovereign class as the Enterprise-E, will appear.
Violent Night Gets Surprise Digital Release Ahead of Holidays
As one last present before the holiday break, Universal is giving everyone a nice little treat heading in the latter part of the week. Tuesday, the studio released Violent Night on digital marketplaces, allowing those interested in watching the ability to either rent or purchase the flick right in time for Christmas. The film was released earlier this month and is still netting a sizable amount at the box office.
James Gunn Teases Possibility of Deathstroke in DCU
Deathstroke may be coming to the DC Universe. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to unveil their plans for the new franchise, the former has continued to be one of the most active filmmakers on Twitter. As such, fans have been asking the director-turned-executive various questions about the new DC Studios, including which characters could end up appearing in projects for the company. As one fan was quick to find out, one of DC's most popular villains could be joining the new cinematic universe before too long at all.
James Cameron Astonished Saturday Night Live Spent So Much Money Making Fun of Avatar's Papyrus Font
Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron has heard the Saturday Night Live Papyrus jokes. On BBC Radio 1 with Ali Plumb, the director had to explain himself. It was a pretty fun little bit of conversation that saw the beloved filmmaker tell the world that he didn't even know that they had borrowed the font. (In actuality they didn't, but we'll get to that later!) He saw the SNL sketch after someone brought it to his attention. Cameron was absolutely stunned that they would go to such great lengths for the concept. After all, the way the Ryan Gosling sketch was filmed is very different than the rest of the NBC variety show. But, when you've got a good idea, you have to run with it. In a way, people remember that silly Papyrus sketch just as much as the original theatrical run of the movie. But, the director takes any and all jabs at his premise in stride. Check out his full comments down below!
