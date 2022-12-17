ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
Zelensky planning to visit Washington to address Congress

Capitol Hill is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a joint session of Congress this week, Axios has learned. Why it matters: This would be Zelensky’s first in-person visit to the U.S. since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Driving the news: While the details are not yet...
WASHINGTON, DC
Republicans block Dem request to pass bill to protect IVF access

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Tuesday blocked a unanimous consent request to pass a bill that would have set federal protections for IVF and other fertility treatments whose future remains uncertain in the post-Roe era. The big picture: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who introduced the legislation, requested to pass it...
Threats against lawmakers continue to surge, Capitol Police say

U.S. Capitol Police recorded more than 9,000 threats against members of Congress this past year, Chief of Police Thomas Manger said Monday during a Senate Rules Committee hearing. Why it matters: Threats against federal lawmakers have surged about 400% in the past six years, Manger said, calling it "a sobering...
Jan. 6 committee chair says he has "no doubt" DOJ will charge Trump

Jan. 6 select committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Monday that he has "no doubt" the Department of Justice (DOJ) will charge former President Trump once it evaluates the evidence compiled by the panel. Why it matters: Thompson's comments to CNN follow the committee's unanimous vote to refer Trump to...
Charted: Which members of Congress tweeted the most in 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was by far the most prolific senator on Twitter in 2022, beating his fellow Texas Republican John Cornyn by nearly 3,000 tweets, according to a new report from Quorum. By the numbers: Overall, members of Congress tweeted less from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 this year...
TEXAS STATE
Former military leaders call on Congress to help Afghan refugees

More than two dozen former U.S. military leaders, including 11 retired generals and admirals, called on Congress to include legislation in the must-pass omnibus spending bill to help Afghan refugees that were evacuated during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Why it matters: The legislation, the Afghan Adjustment Act, would provide...
Taliban ban women from Afghanistan's universities

The Taliban on Tuesday banned women from attending Afghanistan's public and private universities, AP reports. Why it matters: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of "consequences" in response the Taliban's latest move to revoke women's freedoms since the group regained control of the country following the U.S. withdrawal last year.
What to watch for in the final Jan. 6 public meeting

The Jan. 6 select committee is convening Monday afternoon for what is likely its final public meeting, culminating a year-and-a-half long inquiry into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The big picture: It's the panel's final act — the committee will dissolve at the...
House committee will release years of Trump's tax returns

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to publicly release six years of former President Trump's tax returns. Why it matters: The returns will give new details on the former president's personal finances that he for years tried to block — and come as he seeks another White House bid and is entangled in a number of separate investigations.
Supreme Court temporarily halts end of Title 42 immigration policy

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily halted the end of the Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. Why it matters: Roberts issued the administrative stay pending the high court's decision on whether to take...
TEXAS STATE
Chinese national arrested for stalking pro-democracy activist

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Chinese student in Boston who allegedly stalked and harassed someone who put up posters calling for democracy in China. Why it matters: The arrest demonstrates that U.S. law enforcement is taking action to support the rights of Chinese...
BOSTON, MA
Beijing faces dilemma as COVID deaths rise

After years of holding the virus at bay, the Chinese government is now facing the same dilemma governments around the world have faced for the past three years: how to let people get back to normal life while preventing COVID cases from overwhelming the health care system. Why it matters:...
Texas Gov. Abbott calls on courts to uphold Title 42

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week" called on courts to intervene and uphold the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. Why it matters: The policy, barring further appeals, is...
TEXAS STATE
Washington, DC
