Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Kiwanis Club of Marquette preparing for community Christmas Eve dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual free community Christmas Eve dinner is only available for delivery or pick-up this year. Two members from the Kiwanis Club of Marquette, Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen, explained meals could be reserved by calling 1-855-500-0919. There is meal delivery on Christmas Eve Day from...
WLUC
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
WLUC
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
WLUC
Earl E. Byrds to celebrate one year anniversary with free pancakes and coffee
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Earl E. Byrds in Munising is celebrating one full year of business. Wednesday, Dec. 21, they’re offering free pancakes and coffee from their sister business Gallery Coffee. Earl E. Byrds’ owner says they’ve really been happy with the community support during their first year in...
WLUC
Battle of the Bells begins
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.
WLUC
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
WLUC
Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
WLUC
Portage Lake District Library to redesign interior in May
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is beginning a series of interior redesigns for the upcoming year. They are being spread out across two different phases, the first to begin in May, and the second slated for late 2023. “We’re bringing it up in two phases...
WLUC
Coping with stress during the holiday season
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While known for being cheery and bright, the holiday season can also bring on stress. Shopping for presents and decorating the Christmas tree and other festivities can put a lot on people’s plates. That’s why one Marquette organization hoped to help people blow off some steam, with a unique coping mechanism.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
WLUC
Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
WLUC
Marquette Choral Society caps off weekend performance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kaufman Auditorium was filled with the sound of classical holiday music Sunday afternoon. The Marquette Choral Society performed classic songs like “Oh My Bethlehem” but in Spanish. Musicians played instruments like the harp and marimba alongside the choir during the performance. The music director...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
WLUC
Alger County officials address concerns about animal shelter
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the public spoke during public comment regarding the Alger County animal shelter on Monday night. Earlier in the month, the county decided not to renew the lease for the shelter which expires at the end of Dec. Instead, the shelter will become a county...
WLUC
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
WLUC
Dickinson County clothing and boot store prepares for busiest season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County clothing and boot store has seen increased business after heavy snow on Wednesday. Step Ahead Clothing and Boots is located in downtown Iron Mountain off US-2. Staff said the busiest season is at the start of winter. Some of the most popular...
WLUC
Forest health workshop educates landowners, timber professionals on invasive species
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 45 landowners and timber professionals gathered in Iron Mountain to learn about the health of our forests. Participants heard speakers talk about invasive species and what programs are available to them. The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) hosted the workshop. “They get together and...
WLUC
Next steps revealed for Marquette’s new affordable housing project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city-owned property at 600 W Spring St. in Marquette is one step closer to becoming an affordable housing site for low-income residents. This is after the Marquette City Commission approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity last Monday that proposed the construction of eight single-family homes at the site.
WLUC
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0