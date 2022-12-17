ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 2

Related
buffalobulletin.com

Dangerously cold wind chills forecast for entire state

Weather forecasters and emergency management agencies statewide are urging residents to be ready for an impending cold front with strong winds that will create dangerously cold wind chill values. "We can not emphasize enough — the cold air and wind chill forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) night through Thursday features some of...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Dangerously cold temperatures en route to Wyoming

Bitterly cold temperatures and a massive winter snowstorm beginning tomorrow threatens to upset travel plans for millions of Americans from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard. Wyoming could see some snow but the biggest impact will be Arctic Air settling in tomorrow night. Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach zero. Overnight temperatures will be in the -20 range with life-threatening windchill temperatures reaching 40 to 50 below zero.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
mtpr.org

Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana

An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Life-Threatening Arctic Storm To Blast Wyoming: -70 Wind Chills Predicted

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although the winds are not likely to hit 355 mph as represented in this faulty road sign, winds in some locations are expected to gust up to 60 mph, which will bring about life-threatening conditions when coupled with predicted sub-zero conditions.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming

While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 20, 2022

WYOMING — High winds, blowing snow, snow, and bitter cold temperatures affecting travel through late Thursday morning. Light snow/blowing snow I-90 a.m. Wednesday. Brief moderate overrunning snow central/south p.m. Wednesday evening, including reduced visibility/snow squalls. BITTER COLD, EXTREME WIND CHILLS Wednesday night into Thursday!. Drive safe and stay alert!
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams

Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation

Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
DENVER, CO
Idaho State Journal

Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
ATOMIC CITY, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it’s not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn’t that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy