wfxrtv.com
City of Lynchburg responds to cold weather, urging community to take precautions
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg Public Works Department says they are applying salt to primary and secondary roads in preparation for freezing temperatures. Any moisture on roads is expected to freeze, making driving conditions hazardous. Public works says the salt will help to dry road surfaces before they can freeze.
wfxrtv.com
“Illuminights” announce cancellations because of weather conditions
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Parks and Recreation (RCPR) has announced the cancellation of all “Illuminights” activities for Friday, Dec. 23. According to a press release, Explore Park Winter Walk of Lights was canceled because of the threat of high winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Customers who purchased tickets for Friday have already been refunded.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Cakes By Kelsey
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson caught up with one Lynchburg woman who’s letting her baking imagination run wild. Meet Kelsey Hairston, or how most know...
wfxrtv.com
Shed in Roanoke catches fire on Colonial Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is investigating a shed fire that occurred on the 2700 block of Colonial Avenue SW, Thursday night. Firefighters say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the shed well involved with flames. Firefighters report they were able to put the blaze out quickly.
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission spreads cheer with “North Pole Pick-up”
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday the Rescue Mission spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of children across the Roanoke Valley. It was part of the non-profit’s “North Pole Pick-up”. Cars lined up in front of the Mission and gifts were given to families that needed them...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
Appalachian Power reports 50,000 in the dark
(WFXR) — Appalachian Power reports nearly 50,000 of its customers are out of power due to the winter weather passing through the area. The power company says these totals could increase. Outage numbers according to Appalachian Power update at 12:54 p.m.: Appalachian Power says in West Virginia more than 1,000 customers are in the dark […]
wakg.com
Over 1,000 Danville Utilities Customers Without Power Due to Weather
High winds and frigid temperatures in Danville are already causing problems. Danville Utilities has reported that over 1,000 customers are without power due to the conditions. Danville Utilities says they will work as safely and quickly as they can to restore power to all customes. However, they are cautioning that the high winds could affect the restoration efforts.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
wfxrtv.com
Operation Christmas Joy puts presents under the tree
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office held Operation Christmas Joy in Rocky Mount Tuesday. Operation Christmas Joy puts presents under the tree. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office held Operation Christmas Joy in Rocky Mount Tuesday. Heritage’s Terrell Washington signs with Hampton …. Heritage's Terrell Washington signs with Hampton University. Patrick...
wfxrtv.com
Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
WDBJ7.com
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Western Virginia Water Authority Release) - With forecasts calling for an extended period of very cold weather, Western Virginia Water Authority urges customers to protect their plumbing pipes to avoid frozen water lines. Steps from WVWA you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing:. Let a small...
wfxrtv.com
Local organizations work to combat gun violence in Roanoke
Roanoke's RESET team and "Peacemakers" are raising awareness about resources including mental health aid and conflict resolution training. They took to the streets on Wednesday to talk to neighbors on Chapman Avenue after a man was shot in that area a few days ago. Local organizations work to combat gun...
wfxrtv.com
YMCA evacuation after crews found high concentration of propane gas
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Bedford Area YMCA for a report of the smell of gas. Reports say, crews arrived at the structure, located on Turnpike Road, and found that the combustible gas meters picked up a high concentration of propane gas inside.
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters investigate a chimney fire in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it is investigating a chimney fire that occurred at the 4200 block of McDaniel Road on Wednesday night. Officials say they responded to the call at 10:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home. They also discovered fire coming from the front door.
wfxrtv.com
Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
wfxrtv.com
Memorial service honors lives of homeless people who passed away during 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the lives of homeless people who passed away in Roanoke City in 2022. The congregation sat silently at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church as dozens of names were read and a candle lit for each person who died without a home.
WSLS
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
