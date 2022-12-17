Friday evening on December 16, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was fatally injured when struck by a truck in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd (US 58) to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.

BRODNAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO