WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
thenewsprogress.com
Brodnax Police Chief passes in car crash
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
southhillenterprise.com
Brodnax Police Chief fatally hit by truck in weekend crash
Friday evening on December 16, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was fatally injured when struck by a truck in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd (US 58) to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
Man found in car pulled from river was shot, Roanoke Rapids police say
Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday that a man whose body was found last week in a car pulled from the Roanoke River had been shot.
25-year-old shot, killed at gas station near Hopewell
Those driving by a gas station in Prince George County near Hopewell saw a heavy police presence overnight. 8News is working to learn more about the incident.
Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station
A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night in Prince George County.
Virginia police chief killed while removing dead animal from road
BROADNAX, Va. — The police chief of a small town in southern Virginia was killed Friday night when he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to remove a dead animal from the road, authorities said. According to the Virginia State Police, Joe Carey, 58, the chief of...
Culprit slashes tires of twelve cop cars at Chesterfield courthouse
Twelve county cars from various law enforcement agencies had their tires slashed and windshields smashed in the parking lot of the Chesterfield courthouse Sunday night.
southhillenterprise.com
Brodnax Police Chief struck by tractor trailer in fatal accident
Earlier today, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was fatally injured when struck by a tractor trailer in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. We are told that the incident occurred near the town water tower about 100 yards from the county line. Chief Carey was...
PHOTOS: SUV catches fire near Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the SUV caught fire in the parking lot of the Winchester Building, at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Koger Center Boulevard, on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19.
40,000 pounds of meatballs spill during truck crash in Virginia
The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Suspect in fatal roommate Chesterfield stabbing had been arrested before
Detectives in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate after they say a man stabbed his roommate to death inside her home.
Crash closes lanes on I-95
Interstate 95 traffic was being diverted to Exit 62 as a result of the crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Memorial to Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey
Chief Carey’s car has been parked in front of the Brodnax Town ffice where it has become a memorial to the police chief who lost his life in a tragic accident on Friday night, December 16, 2022, while on duty. Town residents and friends have brought flowers and other items that have been placed on the car in Chief Carey’s memory. Many who visited Saturday afternoon spoke about how much the beloved Police Chief will be missed. (Bobby Conner photo)
cbs17
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for two women who recently walked out of a local restaurant after eating — but did not pay. Police released photos of the two women — one of whom appeared to carry food out of the restaurant with her — earlier this month.
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
Sheriff: 2 plead guilty in 2018 murders of North Carolina town mayor, wife
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two defendants in the case of the 2018 murders of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife have entered their pleas, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. Mitchell Brinson pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced to between […]
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on I-85 in NC: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
