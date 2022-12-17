ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

thenewsprogress.com

Brodnax Police Chief passes in car crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Brodnax Police Chief fatally hit by truck in weekend crash

Friday evening on December 16, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was fatally injured when struck by a truck in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd (US 58) to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
BRODNAX, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Brodnax Police Chief struck by tractor trailer in fatal accident

Earlier today, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was fatally injured when struck by a tractor trailer in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. We are told that the incident occurred near the town water tower about 100 yards from the county line. Chief Carey was...
BRODNAX, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Memorial to Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey

Chief Carey’s car has been parked in front of the Brodnax Town ffice where it has become a memorial to the police chief who lost his life in a tragic accident on Friday night, December 16, 2022, while on duty. Town residents and friends have brought flowers and other items that have been placed on the car in Chief Carey’s memory. Many who visited Saturday afternoon spoke about how much the beloved Police Chief will be missed. (Bobby Conner photo)
BRODNAX, VA
