UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers

TIFTON — Whether they show up whole in a candy bar, are transformed into a sandwich spread or lend earthy notes to a spicy curry, peanuts are an important part of foodways in the U.S. and of cuisines from around the world.

Georgia is the No. 1 peanut-producing state in the U.S., growing approximately 52% of the peanuts produced in the country in 2021, mostly in the state’s sandy Coastal Plain region. The same year, Georgia producers harvested more than 3.3 billion pounds of peanuts from 750,000 acres planted.