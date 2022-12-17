ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

Three teenagers arrested in string of golf course burglaries, deputies say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TIPTON, Tenn. — Three people were arrested in a string of burglaries, that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office received several burglary calls at the Forrest Hill Golf Course on Kubo Road, over the course of three weeks.

The latest incident occurred on Dec. 16, when deputies said they found a zero-turn stolen lawnmower and damaged golf course grounds.

During investigations, three teenagers admitted to the crimes.

“I am thankful for the relentless work our Patrol Deputies and Detectives have spent working these cases,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “These three juveniles have been on a destructive and stealing spree the last three weeks but have come to an end. Sadly, if these juveniles are found guilty of these crimes, their parents/guardians will now face the financial consequences of their actions. I hope these three juveniles see the strain and hardship they have caused their families and the victim(s) of these crimes.”

The three were arrested and have court dates pending out of the Tipton County Juvenile Court.

If anyone has information on this case, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300.

Memphis, TN
