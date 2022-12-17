Read full article on original website
Argentina’s maestro followed his hero in leading his country to the World Cup and completed his collection of titles
After 63 games of incredible soccer over the past month, the 2022 World Cup saved the best for last. Behind two goals from Lionel Messi, Argentina edged France in 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks to win its first World Cup since 1986, and reward Messi with the one trophy he was missing in his legendary resume. But Kylian Mbappe singlehandedly brought France tantalizingly close to a repeat with a hat trick, scoring all three of France's goals.
LUSAIL, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé sat on the bench — legs spread, his navy France jersey pulled up high enough to cover his entire head. Cameras flashed in his face, looking for a tear or two, but this is what he had to do to escape. Even if only for a moment.
Lionel "Leo" Messi is now a FIFA World Cup winner, likely cementing his status in the eyes of most soccer fans as one of his sport's greatest players ever. The 35-year-old Argentine has a fully stocked trophy case, including a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, given to the international soccer player of the year by French news magazine France Football. The only major item missing was a World Cup trophy until Sunday, when Messi's Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout after an extra-time thriller.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Sunday on FOX with France taking on Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's final match. Either outcome will be historic, between France's bid to be the first repeat champion in 60 years or Lionel Messi's pursuit of the one accomplishment his resume lacks: a World Cup title.
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante does not want to leave the club, but it looks increasingly likely that he will.
We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City. Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City. Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt. Bill:...
When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
Tries: Flament, Baille, Dupont (2), Tauzin, Ntamack; Penalty try: (1) Cons: Ramos (4) Tries: Rodd, van der Merwe, Hill Cons: R Du Preez (2) Toulouse hammered Sale Sharks to claim a bonus-point win in the Heineken Champions Cup at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The French Top 14 leaders ran in six tries,...
Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric believes winning away in Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup was one of their "best" triumphs in Europe. Having lost against Leicester in Swansea in the opening round, Ospreys were heavy underdogs in France. But they upset the odds to win 21-10 to boost hopes of...
Relive some of the best moments from one of the greatest matches in World Cup history. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé star in this dramatic recap of a match that will be talked about for years to come.
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
Newcastle will be hosting Bournemouth on Tuesday as part of the EFL Cup fourth round trying to advance in the competition and putting on a winning run toward the title now that club football is finally back after the World Cup. The Magpies' unbeaten streak stretches now for months with...
Check out these game-changing goals scored in the 80th minute and beyond from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Includes Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and more!
Stuart Broad gives seal of approval for short-lived batting cameo after five-wicket heroics
In our weekly interview about objects, the Australian cricket star talks about his lucky baggy green and his unofficial role as the team’s head barista
