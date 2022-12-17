ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Social media reacts as Messi, Argentina win 2022 World Cup

After 63 games of incredible soccer over the past month, the 2022 World Cup saved the best for last. Behind two goals from Lionel Messi, Argentina edged France in 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks to win its first World Cup since 1986, and reward Messi with the one trophy he was missing in his legendary resume. But Kylian Mbappe singlehandedly brought France tantalizingly close to a repeat with a hat trick, scoring all three of France's goals.
CNBC

Leo Messi used a 'growth mindset' to finally win his World Cup trophy—here's what that looked like

Lionel "Leo" Messi is now a FIFA World Cup winner, likely cementing his status in the eyes of most soccer fans as one of his sport's greatest players ever. The 35-year-old Argentine has a fully stocked trophy case, including a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, given to the international soccer player of the year by French news magazine France Football. The only major item missing was a World Cup trophy until Sunday, when Messi's Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout after an extra-time thriller.
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. France live updates: Will Lionel Messi achieve his World Cup dream?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Sunday on FOX with France taking on Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's final match. Either outcome will be historic, between France's bid to be the first repeat champion in 60 years or Lionel Messi's pursuit of the one accomplishment his resume lacks: a World Cup title.
BBC

Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City. Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City. Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt. Bill:...
SB Nation

Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk

When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
BBC

Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app

The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
SB Nation

EFL - Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle will be hosting Bournemouth on Tuesday as part of the EFL Cup fourth round trying to advance in the competition and putting on a winning run toward the title now that club football is finally back after the World Cup. The Magpies' unbeaten streak stretches now for months with...

