DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations
Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors
At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards
Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record
The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on falling out of Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks rotation
The New York Knicks are on an absolute tear. It’s come with Derrick Rose finding himself as the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Rose has played just once in the eight-game winning streak that the Knicks are on, coming off the bench for three minutes of garbage time in their 23-point clobbering of the Chicago Bulls. His spot in the rotation was ceded to second-year guard Miles McBride, who’s been a positive force off the bench for New York.
10 NBA Players Who Forced the League to Make Rule Changes
The NBA has been around for over seven decades. However as time passed by, the game also evolved. While some players have become dominant, their dominance didn’t contribute well to the growth of the game. Thus, this forced league officials to make rule changes in order to keep the game interesting. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA players who forced the league to make rule changes.
Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine doesn’t want to make the reported tension between him and his teammates to get blown out of proportion. After all, as he said earlier, it’s normal for teams to go through several ups and downs. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat, LaVine opened up about […] The post Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans react to Sixers star Joel Embiid’s controversial dig at Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made headlines again recently after he decided to take a savage diss at the Toronto Raptors. This was after the Sixers’ took down Toronto on Monday in a thrilling 104-101 victory in overtime. After the game, Embiid said that he believes the Raptors “don’t...
Sixers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
As the holiday season approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re enjoying a five-game winning streak and currently sit in the fifth seed of a tightly packed Eastern Conference. But anyone who isn’t fooling themselves knows the truth about the Sixers: They’re a team in need of a roster upgrade or two in order to be taken more seriously as a title contender.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic receives hilarious Tim Duncan praise from Shaq
Nikola Jokic is doing things no big man in the history of the league, aside from perhaps Wilt Chamberlain, could even think about pulling off. Jokic is an MVP in every sense of the word, able to make his teammates better with his sheer presence on the floor without sacrificing the ability to take over games when needed.
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion
After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks end 9-year Stephen Curry curse after crushing Warriors
The nightmare is over for the New York Knicks. With stellar performances from guards Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks have finally snapped their eight-game losing streak when the Golden State Warriors are in Gotham, dating back to 2014 (via Knicks Videos). The Knicks got 21 points from Brunson,...
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets sick injury report update vs. Bulls
Jimmy Butler could be out of action again on Tuesday when the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. This will potentially be Butler’s second missed contest in the last four games, and the 12th time he’s sitting out for his team this season. This time around, Butler is dealing with some sort of stomach […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler gets sick injury report update vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq, Charles Barkley drop harsh playoff take that will leave Knicks fans up in arms
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The fact that this team has won seven straight games is a clear testament to this fact. Despite their recent hot run, however, Hall of Fame big man Shaq isn’t buying in on the Knicks hype train just yet. Speaking on a recent NBA on TNT broadcast, O’Neal slapped New York fans with a sobering truth bomb about their playoff aspirations this season.
Is Devin Booker playing vs. Wizards?
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has missed three of the last five games due to injury. First, Booker’s hamstring was giving him trouble, but more recently, it’s been his groin, as he sat Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to groin soreness. So when the Suns take their home court to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Suns fans will want to know: Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
Robert Sarver drops statement after $4 billion Suns sale to Mat Ishbia
The Phoenix Suns are ready to put their tumultuous ownership tenure behind them. With the latest news on Robert Sarver selling his stake in the franchise plus the Phoenix Mercury to mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia for a $4 billion valuation, the next chapter looks ready to begin. Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State Spartans player […] The post Robert Sarver drops statement after $4 billion Suns sale to Mat Ishbia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Paul George gives back to families affected by stroke
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George hosted his sixth annual Paul George Christmas Celebration on Monday night. This year, George hosted five local families who a stroke within their family has impacted, giving them a night of support and fun while also helping to bring awareness to the warning signs of […] The post Clippers’ Paul George gives back to families affected by stroke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terrence Ross linked to Lakers trade again amid Magic’s looming fire sale
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some added firepower as they look to fortify their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be a strong playoff push. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, seem to be on the brink of a fire sale, with veterans such as Terrence Ross potentially being shipped out prior to the February trade deadline. Could this be the opportunity the Lakers have been waiting so patiently on?
Timberwolves unlock new level of Anthony Edwards’ game that is powering recent success
Despite missing the services of the tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to defy expectations and win all their last three games. A big reason for their recent success is the play of Anthony Edwards, who is seemingly taking more of a table-setter role for the Timberwolves, particularly in […] The post Timberwolves unlock new level of Anthony Edwards’ game that is powering recent success appeared first on ClutchPoints.
