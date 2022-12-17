ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Arizona State Long Snapper John Ferlmann Transferring To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
Arizona State redshirt freshman long snapper John Ferlmann announced on Saturday afternoon he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ferlmann, who is a Phoenix native, was the Sun Devils’ starting long snapper this season. He entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and was on campus for a visit this afternoon.

While long snapper doesn’t seem like a significant position of need, seventh-year senior Bradley Robinson suffered a serious knee injury in the win over Iowa and will be out of eligibility after this season.

Redshirt freshman Mason Arnold has filled in admirably in his absence, but a miscommunication on his end stopped Ohio State from running a fake punt that would have kept alive a critical drive in the loss to Michigan.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

That said, Ferlmann will be on scholarship with the Buckeyes after receiving an offer this week from special teams coordinator Parker Fleming. The only other long snapper on the roster is redshirt freshman walk-on Max Lomonico.

The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound Ferlmann is now the third special teams player to join the program through the portal in as many seasons, joining kickers Noah Ruggles (North Carolina) in 2021 and Parker Lewis (USC) in 2022.

He's also the second player from Arizona State to transfer to Ohio State in the last 12 months, joining junior running back/linebacker DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum.

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

