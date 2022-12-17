And they got the nerve to follow you around the store and stealing them self I was driving a brand new car off the car lot one day they let me use cause mine was in the shop they pulled me over and said they got a call and said the car was stolen I had too call the dealership and tell them and the man said they had not reported anything stolen them I gave them my license and look up I was sitting there for thirty minutes there was four police cars and when the chief of police came he did cuss them out but they laughed I was a black young lady that work all my life I wasn't supposed too drive a new car so that let you know how some of them think blacks not suppose too drive a new car because they can't get one but it really was embarrassing cuz everybody was stopping and looking like what have she done never said I was sorry so goes too show you how some of them are
Burglary, what assault? Destruction of property! Come on HPD show your colors! If she gets fired, they will keep her record there and she will go to work in Cadiz or somewhere else! Their internal investigation are a joke! This why all law enforcement should be a national registry so their misbehavior will go with them wherever they land!
if she didn't know the people at the house she broke in what the hell was she doing I wonder did they drug test her.
