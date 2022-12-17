Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
BGR in Bethesda Has Closed
BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” at 4827 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda has closed. This was BGR’s original location and had been open since 2008. According to signage on the front door, “We wish to thank the Bethesda community for your loyalty and support over the past almost fifteen years. It is with heartfelt sadness that we must close our doors, but would like for you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
'Abhorrent' antisemitic graffiti discovered at Maryland high school
Police responded to reports of antisemitic graffiti at a Maryland high school on Saturday, school officials and police say.
Eater
A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess
Silver Spring chef Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial this week for allegedly sexually harassing an underage teenage girl while she worked as a hostess at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. The jury trial started on Monday, December 19, in Rockville’s Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected...
mocoshow.com
Multiple Walt Whitman Staff Members Receive Antisemitic Email
Just one day after Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, multiple Whitman staff members received an antisemitic email from a sender outside MCPS , according to a report from the Black & White Whitman student newspaper (tweet available below). According to The Black & White, administrators notified police and are working to block the sender.
fox5dc.com
Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor
WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Boost Mobile Burglary in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 2:19 a.m.,...
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
Two Shot One Dead in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Window Washer Falls to His Death From Scaffolding in Northwest DC
A man who was washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., authorities said. The man was found unconscious in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton St. NW in Columbia Heights. D.C. Fire & EMS and D.C. police were called to the scene about noon.
WTOP
2 arrested in Takoma Park restaurant shooting
Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday night. Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, were arrested following a shooting at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue. Takoma Park police said in a release three...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
WJLA
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
mocoshow.com
Statement from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight Concerning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School
MCPS is deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School. MCPS’ mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school community and will not be tolerated.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
WTOP
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Shed Burglary in Burtonsville
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a burglary on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 8:45 p.m., 3rd...
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
mocoshow.com
West Gude Drive Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision With Rollover and Entrapment
West Gude Dr at Piccard Dr in Rockville is currently shut down due to a traffic collision, according to Montgomery County Police. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer reports that the two vehicle collision involves a rollover and entrapment. Three people have been transported to the hospital. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
