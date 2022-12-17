ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD


mocoshow.com

BGR in Bethesda Has Closed

BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” at 4827 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda has closed. This was BGR’s original location and had been open since 2008. According to signage on the front door, “We wish to thank the Bethesda community for your loyalty and support over the past almost fifteen years. It is with heartfelt sadness that we must close our doors, but would like for you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Multiple Walt Whitman Staff Members Receive Antisemitic Email

Just one day after Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, multiple Whitman staff members received an antisemitic email from a sender outside MCPS , according to a report from the Black & White Whitman student newspaper (tweet available below). According to The Black & White, administrators notified police and are working to block the sender.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor

WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Boost Mobile Burglary in Gaithersburg

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 2:19 a.m.,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Window Washer Falls to His Death From Scaffolding in Northwest DC

A man who was washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., authorities said. The man was found unconscious in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton St. NW in Columbia Heights. D.C. Fire & EMS and D.C. police were called to the scene about noon.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 arrested in Takoma Park restaurant shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday night. Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, were arrested following a shooting at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue. Takoma Park police said in a release three...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight Concerning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School

MCPS is deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School. MCPS’ mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school community and will not be tolerated.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Detectives Investigate Shed Burglary in Burtonsville

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a burglary on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 8:45 p.m., 3rd...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

West Gude Drive Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision With Rollover and Entrapment

West Gude Dr at Piccard Dr in Rockville is currently shut down due to a traffic collision, according to Montgomery County Police. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer reports that the two vehicle collision involves a rollover and entrapment. Three people have been transported to the hospital. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD

