Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He “Never Saw Any Affection”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.
musictimes.com
H.E.R. Next Chapter: Singer Reveals Why She’s Not Wearing Trademark Glasses Anymore
Aside from her soothing and calming voice, many people also remember H.E.R. because of her trademark sunglasses when she was just starting in the music industry a few years back. Today, the singer decided to ditch the eyewear and welcome a new chapter of her life. Speaking to "Good Morning...
Bustle
Margot Robbie Wears Vintage Barbie Outfits In New Movie Trailer
The live-action Barbie trailer is here y’all! And, naturally, the Barbiecore fashion is next-level fabulous. The trailer opens with a blonde, ponytailed Margot Robbie wearing Barbie’s iconic black and white swimsuit. The look is an ode to the very first Barbie, which debuted in 1959. It’s so famous, in fact, that Beyoncé once dressed in this very ensemble for Halloween. Robbie dons a similar get-up, wearing a life-size version of the swimsuit, along with white cat-eye sunglasses, black peep-toe pumps, and a red lip.
Bustle
Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Just Called Her Conservatorship “A Great Tool”
It’s been over a year since Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship ended, and her father, Jamie Spears, has finally decided to speak publicly about it. He broke his silence in a rare interview with the Daily Mail and revealed he doesn’t regret establishing the legal arrangement that gave him and other conservators control of Britney’s personal and financial life for 13 years. He even called it “a great tool,” despite acknowledging there has been substantial family fallout.
hiphop-n-more.com
Birdman Announces He’s Changing His Legal Name to ‘Bryan Brooks’
Birdman has announced that he’s changing his legal name. The rap mogul has gone by several different names in the past like Birdman, Baby and Stunna but he’s now decided to alter his birthname. Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, recently posted to his Instagram stories that he has plans to restore his birth name from Williams to Brooks.
Bustle
The Spice Girls Just Reunited With A Surprise Performance
Ever since the band’s 2019 tour, Spice Girls fans have been waiting patiently for the iconic ‘90s girl group to reunite on stage once again. During a recent stop on Emma Bunton’s UK tour, fans were treated to the ultimate Christmas gift when she was joined by one of her fellow former bandmates for a surprise singalong of a Spice Girls classic.
Kim Kardashian & Daughter North, 9, Declare They’re ‘Best Friends’ In New TikTok: Watch
Kim Kardashian, 42, and her daughter, North West, 9, are no doubt best friend goals, and they proved that with a TikTok video on Dec. 15. “Best friends for life,” the mother and daughter duo captioned the sweet post. Northie rocked a plaid pair of SKIMS pajamas, while Kim danced around in a black pajama set. The 42-year-old notably opted for a natural look, as Kim appeared to have been fresh-faced and tied her blonde tresses in a casual bun. “Yeah, that’s my twinnem / Go best friend, we killin’ ’em,” the song on the clip sounded off.
Bustle
Chris Harrison’s New Podcast Comes 2 Years After His Bachelor Exit
It’s been nearly two years since Chris Harrison first stepped away from the Bachelor franchise, following his controversial comments about Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal — but he’ll be stepping back into the hosting role very soon. Not on another reality show, but his own podcast: The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, an apparent nod to the franchise’s de facto catchphrase.
Bustle
Julie Schott Is In Touch With Her Inner Teen
It goes down in Julie Schott’s DMs. It’s where the beauty entrepreneur met influencer Mia Khalifa, who shopped Schott’s closet on Insta story and then went on to star in one of her campaigns. Instagram is also how Schott reconnected with comedian Esther Povitsky, who is now an investor in two of Schott’s brands. And on a recent Thursday afternoon, it’s where Schott and I first connect. Sitting in the backseat of an Uber — on my way to meet her at San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club in Los Angeles — I look down at my phone to find the Starface pimple patch founder now following me.
Bustle
Jenna Ortega Debuted A Short Shag Haircut With Bangs & It's So Chic
With only a few weeks since her (instant) cult-fave show dropped on Netflix, Wednesday has quickly surpassed countless beloved shows to become the platform’s *second* most popular English-language series, next to season 4 of Stranger Things. In other words? The show has amassed over one billion hours of viewing, and counting.
Let’s Make HERstory: H.E.R. Is Close To Being The Youngest EGOT In Charge
H.E.R. is just 25-years-old and is one award away from a major accomplishment and being among icons like Whoopi Goldberg.
Bustle
Jennifer Coolidge Loves Chloe Fineman’s Impersonation Of Her On SNL
They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and national treasure Jennifer Coolidge is downright delighted by Chloe Fineman’s skit about her on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. In the two-minute sketch called “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff,” Fineman channels her inner Coolidge to talk about holiday things like stockings, Christmas carols, and eggnog, riffing off of the actor’s signature line delivery and pursing her lips just so.
Bustle
Choi Seo-Eun From Single's Inferno Won The 2021 Miss Korea Pageant
When Choi Seo-Eun arrived on the beach for Single’s Inferno Season 2, all the men gave her a standing ovation, giving the other women reason to be nervous. “I can be competitive and am on the athletic side,” Seo-Eun explained on Netflix’s Korean reality series. “If I ever compete with someone, I think I have a winning chance.” As a pageant competitor with multiple crowns to her credit, she would certainly know.
Bustle
‘Babylon' Is Inspiring Us To Make A Scene This Holiday Season
Between gift guides that help you shop for the trickiest people on your list and seasonal recipes focused on keeping guests feeling festive and full, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about how to make others happy this holiday season. Perhaps it’s time to take a page from the Babylon playbook.
Comments / 0