It goes down in Julie Schott’s DMs. It’s where the beauty entrepreneur met influencer Mia Khalifa, who shopped Schott’s closet on Insta story and then went on to star in one of her campaigns. Instagram is also how Schott reconnected with comedian Esther Povitsky, who is now an investor in two of Schott’s brands. And on a recent Thursday afternoon, it’s where Schott and I first connect. Sitting in the backseat of an Uber — on my way to meet her at San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club in Los Angeles — I look down at my phone to find the Starface pimple patch founder now following me.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO