Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Medway Students Single Out Wellesley Basketball Player During Varsity Game
A girls' varsity basketball game ended with a racist demonstration between two opposing high schools earlier this month, school officials said. Two Medway High School students knelt on the ground and raised their fists in a gesture associated with racial justice movements as a Wellesley High S…
scituation.net
SHS Students Welcome Mr. Haddad Back to SHS
After a one-year retirement from teaching, SHS French and Spanish teacher George Haddad is back and better than ever. Since 1998, Haddad has been a staple in the world language department. With a storied career at SHS, Haddad decided to retire after the 2020-2021 school year. During this time, Haddad was able to keep himself busy by traveling to Spain and Portugal with his wife, working at his family-owned restaurant, Haddad’s in Marshfield, MA, and completing projects around his house and church. Haddad believes “when you look for things, there is always something new to do.”
fallriverreporter.com
Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation
A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
scituation.net
Scituate Lighthouse Renovations–Restoring a Classic Symbol of the South Shore
The Scituate Lighthouse is a defining historical feature of Scituate’s coastal community. Showcasing the heart of the town, Scituate Harbor, the lighthouse is located at 100 Lighthouse Road. To natives, this spot is a staple to the meaning of “home,” and it’s a must-see stop for tourists. Visitors often see weddings and photoshoots during the summer season. A background in many senior photoshoots, the lighthouse is a classic symbol of the Town of Scituate as a whole.
WEEI announces programming shuffle
If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Stunning Home on a Cape Cod Golf Course
This Mashpee property is a hole-in-one, thanks to its location within a private community packed with resort-style amenities. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,595,000. Size: 3,920 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half. Spend your...
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
capecod.com
Truck snags power lines in Bourne
BOURNE – A roll off dumpster truck snagged power lines in Bourne around 1 PM Wednesday. It happened on Perry Avenue in front of the Bourne Town Hall. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Nearly 600 Eversource customers lost power in the downtown area. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
