Duquesne Continues Strong Start Behind Veterans, Hopeful Young Front Court
Keith Dambrot’s Duquesne Dukes continued their hot start to the season over the weekend with a massive comeback victory over Indiana State. The Dukes looked to their strong veteran core to pull them from behind a come out with the ‘W,’ as Tre Williams, Jimmy Clark III, Joe Reece, and Dae Dae Grant combined for more than 65 points en route to the 92-86 win.
Forward Kevin Easley To Transfer From Duquesne
The Duquesne basketball program is losing a member of its front court. Despite the Dukes 9-3 start, senior forward Kevin Easley has made the decision to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men on...
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. Syracuse
ACC play begins in full swing for the Pitt Panthers Tuesday night in New York. Pitt battles Syracuse to jump-start the ACC calendar following one previous conference game for both teams. The Panthers and Orange won their ACC openers against N.C. State and Notre Dame, respectively. Here are five things...
Three-Star DL Maverick Gracio Commits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers flipped a former Kent State commit this weekend.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 20
Update (11:40 AM)- **2024 Central Catholic star Anthony Speca received an offer from Nebraska. It’s the latest in a long line of offers from the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker. Update (11:25 AM)- **Pitt extended an offer to 2025 wide receiver Deshaun Lanier from Chippewa Valley High in Clinton Township, Michigan....
Pitt Lands Four Commitments Following Weekend of Official Visits
Pat Narduzzi was able to share some good news after the Pitt Panthers hosted official visitors this weekend.
Quarterback Christian Veilleux transfers to Pitt
Not very long ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about what the Pittsburgh Panthers will do at the most important position in football. Once Kenny Minchey decided to de-commit and flip to Notre Dame and Kedon Slovis decided to enter the portal, There were only Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell in the room with limited options.
Latrobe grad Trent Holler ready for bowl game with Marshall
“Big Snack” is hungrier for more. Latrobe graduate Trent Holler changed the course of his college football career last November when he left East Carolina for Marshall. At the time, the hulking lineman whose nickname travels with him like a sidecar, said he was “excited to get going and help them win some championships.”
Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
Penn Hills senior thrilled by surprise scholarship announcement
Jamie Wade had a difficult task ahead of her. After finding out her daughter, Maura, had won a $5,000 scholarship as part of The Point’s Friday Night Rivalry series, Jamie wanted to find the right way to surprise her with the news. What Jamie told Maura was that someone...
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott
For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsburgh
A Pittsburgh gas station sold a winning lottery ticket worth $2 million, according to state officials. The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was purchased at Dave’s BP at 4260 Evergreen Road for the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing, and matched all five balls drawn to win the seven-figure prize, state officials said in a release.
B+C Station Awards: Cheers to the Year’s Top News Anchor, Meteorologist and Sports Anchor
Few reporters have made as big of an impact in the community where they were born and raised as WVUE New Orleans anchor and chief investigative reporter Lee Zurik. Crescent City native Zurik anchors the 5, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts for the Gray Television-owned station referred to on-air as Fox 8. Station executives said his investigative reporting has led to impactful criminal investigations of high-ranking officials.
Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting in Mt. Oliver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Mt. Oliver. According to Allegheny County 911, a ShotSpotter call came in around 11:30 on Saturday night. Once crews arrived at the scene on Hayes and Penn avenues, they found a 15-year-old girl had been...
Another Cash 5 jackpot winner in Allegheny County
Another Cash 5 winning ticket has been sold locally in Allegheny County. A ticket sold for Monday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-7-17-18-39 to win the $250,000 jackpot.
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
Major winter storm will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm is going to bring drastic changes to the area later this week in the form of snow showers and bitterly cold wind chills. Scattered rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north and east of Pittsburgh. Warm air will win out and most of the area will see scattered showers Thursday afternoon and night.
Two people in custody after SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken into custody after the SWAT team was called to a home in the Brighton Heights neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side. SWAT was called to a home on the 3500 block of Brighton Road around 5 a.m. to assist with warrant service after a person with a warrant initially refused to leave the house.
