FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB
For Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there is no doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. After all, if you consider longevity, overall success and championships, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has it all. Rodgers admitted that when he appeared as a guest on Serge Ibaka’s show. After naming Brady, […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans
TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson. “Quentin Johnston says he’s […] The post Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations
Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Eagles' Dallas Goedert says he'll have a big game if Gardner Minshew starts vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA − Dallas Goedert has only played one game in his career with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but it was one that he won't soon forget. That's because Goedert, to that point, had the best game of his career, with 105 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in the Eagles' 33-18 win over the...
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU
Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by […] The post RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan’s Blake Corum drops cryptic NFL Draft update with deadline around the corner
Michigan football running back Blake Corum told Adam Schefter that he still hasn’t made his final decision on the NFL Draft. “I’m 50-50,” Corum said in response to whether he’s made a decision on declaring for the draft. “I have not made a decision. I am 50-50. It’s a hard decision… it’s a hard decision. […] The post Michigan’s Blake Corum drops cryptic NFL Draft update with deadline around the corner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 10 Richest NFL Players Who Went Broke
NFL players are often paid a big sum to showcase their wares on the field. With a sport that pays its athletes highly, some athletes have used it as a path to get out of poverty. For some, it was the career that allowed them to live luxuriously. Unfortunately, just like any other sport, playing in the NFL doesn’t last forever. Because of this, believe it or not, there are still a handful of NFL players who went broke after hanging up their cleats.
Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits
Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards
Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
Kirk Cousins reveals text from Frank Reich after breaking comeback record vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miraculous victory on Saturday, led by QB Kirk Cousins.. They erased a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 39-36. That broke the previous NFL record held by the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Houston Oilers in the 1993 AFC Wild Card Game after trailing 35-3. The […] The post Kirk Cousins reveals text from Frank Reich after breaking comeback record vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release
The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
