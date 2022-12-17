Read full article on original website
Metro News
Sophomore guards Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson capitalize on latest opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Outside of the combined 17 points from sophomore guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, West Virginia managed to score 79 on Sunday in another strong offensive showing during a 96-78 win over the Bulls. The victory was highlighted by Erik Stevenson’s 22 points — the most...
WTRF
WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
Metro News
Independence’s Judah Price garners Warner Award as state’s top tailback
— By Dave Morrison, For the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. There was something different in the air the night Judah Price and the Independence Patriots went to Wyoming East for what would surely be another clock-turning blowout over a Coalfield Conference opponent. But the game was a sidebar to the...
Roller Derby’s Jingle Brawl returns to Morgantown
Presented by the Morgantown Roller Derby League, the annual Jingle Brawl returns to Morgantown after a three-year pause due to the pandemic.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer
Metro News
Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
West Virginia Hive Selects Marcus Thomas of Fat Bottom Coolers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Each year, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) recognizes top performing Hive clients in a number of categories.
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
Metro News
Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Free parking arrives in downtown Morgantown
Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.
What is West Virginia’s Hogwarts House?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish. The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut. The study says […]
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Fairmont
Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
Metro News
Prosecutor DeChristopher appointed judge in Monongalia County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will soon be a circuit judge. Gov. Jim Justice naming DeChristopher to the spot Tuesday that opened up after Circuit Judge Phil Gaujot announced his retirement several weeks ago. DeChristopher began as an assistant prosecutor in the mid-1990s, first...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Buffalo
Moments ago, West Virginia released the starting lineup for tonight's game against Buffalo. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is sidelined for contest and guard Kobe Johnson will start in his place. G Kedrian Johnson. G Erik Stevenson. G Kobe Johnson. Scroll to Continue. F Tre Mitchell. C Jimmy Bell Jr. You...
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
