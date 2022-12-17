ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week's episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia's Hogwarts House?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish. The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut. The study says […]
UTAH STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Fairmont

Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Prosecutor DeChristopher appointed judge in Monongalia County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will soon be a circuit judge. Gov. Jim Justice naming DeChristopher to the spot Tuesday that opened up after Circuit Judge Phil Gaujot announced his retirement several weeks ago. DeChristopher began as an assistant prosecutor in the mid-1990s, first...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Buffalo

Moments ago, West Virginia released the starting lineup for tonight's game against Buffalo. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is sidelined for contest and guard Kobe Johnson will start in his place. G Kedrian Johnson. G Erik Stevenson. G Kobe Johnson. Scroll to Continue. F Tre Mitchell. C Jimmy Bell Jr. You...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV

