Salvation Army bell ringing in Knoxville for Thursday, Friday and Saturday has been canceled due to the forecast of extreme cold temperatures and the forecast for snow. Kitty Shepherd with the local Salvation Army committee says this is usually the biggest weekend for donations, so this will likely hurt the giving this year, but Shepherd tells KNIA/KRLS that if you want to still give, it is easy. Just send a check made out to the Salvation Army and mail it to First United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Shepherd also reminds everyone that 90 percent of the donations stays in this area to help local folks in need.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO