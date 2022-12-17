Read full article on original website
Corrine Cain
Services for Corrine Cain, age 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held following the services at Zion Cemetery. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Helen Armstrong
Services for Helen Estella Camp Armstrong, 100, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Burial will follow services in the St. Charles Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Indianola First United Methodist Church. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Nancy Jean Shilling
Funeral services for Nancy Jean Shilling, age 76, of Knoxville, will be held at the Winfield funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Following Nancy’s services burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Nancy’s family will be present from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to the Marion County Humane Society.
Carol Shaw
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Carol Shearer Shaw of Indianola, Iowa passed away Saturday December 17 th at Iowa Methodist. Medical Center. She was 88. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Blaine Kingery
Funeral services for Blaine Kingery, age 19 of Knoxville, will be held Friday, December 23rd at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bellefountaine Cemetery in Tracy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to de designated at a later date. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Knoxville Wrestling Travels To Ballard For Final Wrestling Meet Before Break
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad takes to the mats for the final time before the Christmas break tonight as the Panthers head to Ballard for a triangular meet with the Bombers and Southeast Polk. Knoxville finished runner-up at the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Saturday with three individual champions. Ballard went 4-2 at the Al Garrison Duals at Waukee Northwest on Saturday beating Ames, Urbandale, Waukee and Perry. The Panthers have built a 6-0 dual meet record this season. First matches are scheduled for 5:30.
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
Pella Christian Winterim Returns in January
When Pella Christian High School students return from Christmas break, they will start the second semester outside of the traditional classroom experience. Principal Kevin Herdegen says the 11th annual Winterim will be held from January 3rd through the 10th with students participating in unique classes, taking trips out of state, and interning at several local businesses. He says the program relies on the support of the area community in making sure the students receive a valuable experience. Hear more about the annual Winterim Program at Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Welcome Home Event Set for Ryan Natelborg
A Pella Christian cross country and track athlete severely injured this past summer is back home after five months of recovery and the area community is invited to celebrate. The Welcome Home Soup Supper for Ryan Natelborg will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Prairie City Reformed Church. Natelborg is a Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in late July, and has been going through various forms of therapy in Denver, Colorado.
Gary Anderson
A memorial Service for Gary Anderson, age 76 of Knoxville, will be held Thursday, December 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Knoxville Rotary Club Dictionary Project or to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Christian
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we talk about clearing the winter weather from the roads in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Norwalk girls, Pella boys prevail in Little Hawkeye bowling clash
The Norwalk and Pella bowling teams split a dual at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. Norwalk won the girls meet 2049-1923 and Pella won the boys meet 2616-2550 courtesy of an 890-796 advantage in Baker games. Julia Palen led the Norwalk girls with a high game...
Let’s Talk Pella – Winterim
Pella Christian High School is kicking off the spring semester with a returning program. Kevin Herdegen, Greg Beekhuizen, and Trixanna Wang preview the 11th annual Winterim. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Knoxville Public Library had a Successful 2022
Numbers were up for the Knoxville Public Library in the number of library cards from 2021 to 2022. In 2022 there were a total of 8,438 library card holders. A total of 67 percent of the card holders are from the city and 31 percent are from rural Marion County.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson Football Coach
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College football coach Reed Hoskins. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Knoxville Methodist Church Live Christmas Play
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church Saturday, December 24th starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News, “So, on Christmas eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas Play.”
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Stacy Haas and Jim Judkins
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Stacy Haas, Marion County Health Care Coordinator and Jim Judkins, suicide prevention coordinator with the Veterans Administration Clinic. We talk about suicide prevention. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS |...
Salvation Bell Ringing in Knoxville Canceled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Salvation Army bell ringing in Knoxville for Thursday, Friday and Saturday has been canceled due to the forecast of extreme cold temperatures and the forecast for snow. Kitty Shepherd with the local Salvation Army committee says this is usually the biggest weekend for donations, so this will likely hurt the giving this year, but Shepherd tells KNIA/KRLS that if you want to still give, it is easy. Just send a check made out to the Salvation Army and mail it to First United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Shepherd also reminds everyone that 90 percent of the donations stays in this area to help local folks in need.
Pella, Knoxville Girls Basketball Teams to Clash Before Winter Break
The Red Rock Rivalry will renew on the hardwood with girls basketball action this evening as Pella treks southwest to Knoxville. A pair of high-octane offenses will clash on Panther Drive as each squad comes in with a top-15 best scoring attack in Class 4A, and both the Dutch and Panthers have five wins each heading into this final game before Christmas.
Norwalk Victorious; Pella 3rd at Bill Van Horn Invitational
The Norwalk Warriors claimed the top prize at Pella High School’s Bill Van Horn Boys’ Wrestling invitational Saturday, while the hosting Dutch placed 3rd. The Warriors had 14 wrestlers appear in either the finals or 3rd place matches to score 215 team points, led by meet champions Tyler Harper (106), Dominic Tigner (160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (285). Asaiah Martinez (113), Jake McKenzie (126), Tate Turner (132), Tate Turner (138), and Ben Liedtke (285) placed 2nd in their respective brackets.
