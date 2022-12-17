McKeesport Security Guard awarded for heroism

A security guard at a McKeesport apartment building is being honored for his heroism.

Officer Robert Smith works every day to keep the people safe at Steelview Manor. So, when a call rang out last month about a woman overdosing on the sixth floor, Smith showed up first.

"I responded with the Narcan," said Smith, a security officer with Pittsburgh Protection. "I was told it was an overdose. Thankful to have the Narcan on deck, and administered it prior to the medics arriving. I guess it was successful."

He acts like it's no big deal, but the people of McKeesport disagree. Mayor Michael Cherepko, state Senator Jim Brewster and the McKeesport Housing Authority read a proclamation Friday honoring Smith.

"The housing authority initiated the whole thing," Cherepko said. "And Sen. Brewster, who has been chairman of our housing authority for over 30 years, he also acknowledged him through the state Senate with a proclamation."

Colleen Morgan lives in the building and wouldn't miss this for the world.

"A lot of people don't get recognized for doing the good work that's being done, and he works hard," Morgan said. "He patrols, he keeps us safe."

Smith said someone gifted him the Narcan and hopes this shows the importance of other guards carrying it too.

