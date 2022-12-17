ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artic cold is headed towards metro Atlanta and it’s important to be ready. We’ve compiled several lists to help you with what is coming. Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information. Tips for keeping...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target

1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

ATLANTA — (AP) — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. “We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Decatur home is destination for Christmas decorations

During the holiday season each year, a line of cars and groups of people can be found flocking to view the thousands of lights and decorations adorning the home and yard at 2464 Fontaine Circle in Decatur. The house and impressive collection of holiday décor belong to Mary Graves and...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a group of metro Atlanta families as MARTA hosted its 40th-holiday giveaway event. The drive-through event was hosted by the agency’s employee charity club. “I’m proud as the general manager to be a part of this tradition. We want...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Woman shot at Ponce shopping center near Plaza Theatre

ATLANTA — A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the shopping center where the Plaza Theatre is located. Atlanta Police Department officers confirmed she was shot at the address that corresponds to the FedEx Office next to the theater's entrance. When officers arrived, they...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
