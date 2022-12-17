Read full article on original website
Metro Atlanta temperatures could fall in the teens this holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Temperatures in Atlanta are steadily dropping all week into the holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting below-freeing temperatures in the south for an extended period of time. When will it be the coldest?. The coldest temperatures will begin from this coming Friday to Monday, with a cold snap...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artic cold is headed towards metro Atlanta and it’s important to be ready. We’ve compiled several lists to help you with what is coming. Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information. Tips for keeping...
Here’s what you need to do to prepare for this week’s winter storm
As temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing tonight and over the coming days, The City of Brookhaven’s Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray advises that now is the time to prepare for a winter storm. He offers the following tips to all Georgia residents for the upcoming arctic blast.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Cold rain and rapidly approaching extreme temperatures
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday December 19, 2022 due to a rapidly approaching system expected to bring cold rain this evening and extreme temperatures later in the week. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous...
Atlanta mayor recommends safe spaces for youth over winter break after another violent weekend
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss solution after the deaths of more children in the city over the weekend. Dickens told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer and Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer that is has been devastating to see the path that some teens have gone down.
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
thesource.com
Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target
1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas
ATLANTA — (AP) — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. “We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Decatur home is destination for Christmas decorations
During the holiday season each year, a line of cars and groups of people can be found flocking to view the thousands of lights and decorations adorning the home and yard at 2464 Fontaine Circle in Decatur. The house and impressive collection of holiday décor belong to Mary Graves and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
Fire at College Park apartment complex displaces families
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The College Park Fire Department battled a fire at townhomes that displaced multiple residents, fire chief Wade Elmore said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said the fire broke out just before midnight at the Wellington Townhomes, causing heavy fire...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a group of metro Atlanta families as MARTA hosted its 40th-holiday giveaway event. The drive-through event was hosted by the agency’s employee charity club. “I’m proud as the general manager to be a part of this tradition. We want...
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman shot at Ponce shopping center near Plaza Theatre
ATLANTA — A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the shopping center where the Plaza Theatre is located. Atlanta Police Department officers confirmed she was shot at the address that corresponds to the FedEx Office next to the theater's entrance. When officers arrived, they...
