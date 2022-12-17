Read full article on original website
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss
Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Max Duggan announces NFL Draft decision
TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made his decision about his football future. Duggan announced Sunday that he will declare for the NFL Draft after TCU’s College Football Playoff run, foregoing his final season of eligibility. The quarterback thanked fans, teammates, and coaches, and made clear that “we still have business to take care of.”
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
