ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Firefighters respond to three structure fires in Logan

Firefighters had a busy Friday and Saturday last week, responding to three structure fires in under 36 hours, including a house that was built in the 1860’s. The first fire Saturday morning was a fourplex, located just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m., but firefighters said they had control over the fire by 9 a.m. Residents of the home are safe and accounted for, though some of them were woken up during the fire. One of these residents is Raymond Spanier. Spanier was asleep in the basement of the unit when a police officer knocked on his door.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Five railroad cars derail in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah

A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
CORINNE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy man charged with felony abuse of infant

ROY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday afternoon after police found evidence he had struck a 3-month-old boy, leaving the infant with a goose-egg bruise on the side of his head. The 33-year-old man, whose name Gephardt...
ROY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy