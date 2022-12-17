Read full article on original website
Crews respond to vehicle, house fires in Weber County
Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
Firefighters respond to three structure fires in Logan
Firefighters had a busy Friday and Saturday last week, responding to three structure fires in under 36 hours, including a house that was built in the 1860’s. The first fire Saturday morning was a fourplex, located just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m., but firefighters said they had control over the fire by 9 a.m. Residents of the home are safe and accounted for, though some of them were woken up during the fire. One of these residents is Raymond Spanier. Spanier was asleep in the basement of the unit when a police officer knocked on his door.
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11...
Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah
A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be ‘compensated’ if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he’s hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won’t force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And...
Northwestern Shoshone bring new life to the site of the Bear River Massacre
On a recent Thursday, Rios Pacheco walked around a grassy bluff down a dirt road near Preston, Idaho. He said dozens of artifacts lie beneath the ground, like old farm equipment and rail spikes from the 1800s. “Bottles that people treasure now because they're made out of real glass and...
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
GALLERY:130 kindergarten students at South Clearfield Elementary receive new pair of shoes
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 130 kindergarten students celebrated Christmas early in Davis County Monday morning. Students at South Clearfield Elementary received new pairs of shoes from Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm Surprise. The "Elves and Shoemaker Program" is a yearly event that many schools have taken part...
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
Logan man sentenced for gun incident outside logan high school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to threatening a teenage girl with a gun, when the teen had attempted to steal a family member’s bike. The incident occurred outside Logan High School last year and resulted in the campus being placed on a temporary lockdown.
Four Utah Crumbl Cookies franchises in violation of child labor laws
UTAH – The U.S. Department of Labor has conducted a federal investigation on the violation of child labor laws by Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise network of cookie bakeries. The […]
Roy man charged with felony abuse of infant
ROY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday afternoon after police found evidence he had struck a 3-month-old boy, leaving the infant with a goose-egg bruise on the side of his head. The 33-year-old man, whose name Gephardt...
Man accused of kidnapping and violating no-contact order arrested for 4th time
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man in Salt Lake Tuesday, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, after three previous domestic violence arrests or violations of a no-contact order against the same victim, all since October. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was previously arrested on consecutive days in October on...
Avalanche danger is considerable in the Logan area mountains, forecaster says – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For people headed to the back country to snowmobile, cross country ski or snowshoe this weekend, officials are warning that there is reason to be very cautious. The U.S. Forest Service Avalanche Center reported the heavy snow fall this past week has created dangerous conditions at all elevations in the Cache County.
People are flocking to the Utah Theatre to catch the spirit of Christmas – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Michael Ballam, the founding general director of the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, had a vision of the old movie house on 18 West Center Street in Logan as being a place for people of the valley to be entertained. Showing classic movies when the building...
