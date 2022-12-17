Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning.

Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death.

This is Troop D’s 130th fatality this year.

