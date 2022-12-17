ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

13 WHAM

Special session for legislative pay raises still up in the air

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — As the clock ticks closer to the new year, there is a chance New York state lawmakers will return to Albany for a special session. On Monday, the Assembly Majority Conference met privately in a virtual meeting, with Democrats reportedly discussing several key issues, including potential pay raises.
ALBANY, NY
13 WHAM

Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Inmate, with girlfriend's help, stole thousands in pandemic employment insurance benefits

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate already serving time was sentenced, guilty for his role in stealing thousands in unemployment benefits. According to federal court documents, 44-year-old Irvis Jorge, working along with his girlfriend Pamela Febo, submitted a fraudulent claim application to the NYS Department of Labor back in October of 2020.

