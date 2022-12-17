Donald Trump: The Best President at getting away with crimes and corruption, with the help of his RepublicanSycophants in Congress!
Hopefully this will be his last holidays as a free individual. There's so many cases against him and they pretty much all look like convictions so hopefully he'll be behind bars soon. Wearing a jumpsuit. It can't be the normal orange jumpsuit tho cuz he'd blend in with the suit. he'll have to wear blue or another color besides orange. I will have the biggest smile when/if we get to see him taken out of Mira lago (or wherever he's living) in cuffs. That would be absolutely AWESOME!!!! He needs to have consequences to his actions, for once in his lying,scheming, scamming, cheating,whining etc life. C ya donny. You WON'T be missed. enjoy jail
Good! Get Trump, his government cronies, his lawyers and kids for treason. That is what they attempted to do and they need to be severely punished, sent to prison for life.
Related
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
US Courts Just Ruled Against Donald Trump In Georgia Case—He Must Be Freaking Out!
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Arrest Calls Over 'Armed' Jan 6 Comments
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Trump Org. Accountant Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He Lost $900M In 2 Years
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye
Jack Smith, special counsel named in the Trump investigations, has ties to Staten Island
Mark Meadows Home-State Paper Calls His Text Messages 'Threat to Democracy'
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 942