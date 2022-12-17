ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NJ.com

Mets hire former Yankees infielder

The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Orioles getting trade calls on ex-Yankees infielder

The Baltimore Orioles will have the opportunity to make a deal. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles have been receiving inquiries on shortstop Jorge Mateo. According to Rosenthal, they started fielding calls “almost immediately” after the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Yankees fan favorite signs with NL West contender

Matt Carpenter is heading to San Diego. The 37-year-old has signed a deal with the Padres for the 2023 season, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Matt Carpenter contract breakdown with Padres, per source: $3M signing bonus. $3.5M in 2023 $5.5M player option for ‘24 $500K each for 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs in both ‘23 and ‘24 2024 base salary increases by $500K each at 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'

Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle details return to pinstripes

Tommy Kahnle’s $11.5-million, two-year deal with the Yankees seemingly came out of nowhere during the Winter Meetings. Sounds like Kahnle was just about as surprised about his return to pinstripes as just about everyone else. “I didn’t think it was real,” Kahnle told the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits earlier...
LATHAM, NY

