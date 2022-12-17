Read full article on original website
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn't done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal.
Mets hire former Yankees infielder
The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn't done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Orioles getting trade calls on ex-Yankees infielder
The Baltimore Orioles will have the opportunity to make a deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles have been receiving inquiries on shortstop Jorge Mateo. According to Rosenthal, they started fielding calls "almost immediately" after the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “These numbers don’t scare me at all”
“I made a commitment to the fans,” Steve Cohen said in a recent interview with the New York Post, in which he expressed very little concern over the Mets’ current payroll. “If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”. Though...
Kodai Senga already giving New York Mets fans reason to love him
If his introductory press conference is any indication, it will not take long for Kodai Senga to be beloved by New York Mets fans. It all began with one simple question. Joe Pantorno from AmNY.com asked Senga who he was most looking forward to facing. The answer? “The Phillies lineup.”
Yankees fan favorite signs with NL West contender
Matt Carpenter is heading to San Diego. The 37-year-old has signed a deal with the Padres for the 2023 season, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Matt Carpenter contract breakdown with Padres, per source: $3M signing bonus. $3.5M in 2023 $5.5M player option for ‘24 $500K each for 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs in both ‘23 and ‘24 2024 base salary increases by $500K each at 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs.
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle details return to pinstripes
Tommy Kahnle’s $11.5-million, two-year deal with the Yankees seemingly came out of nowhere during the Winter Meetings. Sounds like Kahnle was just about as surprised about his return to pinstripes as just about everyone else. “I didn’t think it was real,” Kahnle told the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits earlier...
