commercecitysentinel.com
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We are being taxed out of our home here in Summit County
Am I really seeing this? We vote for low-income housing all the time, and I for one do not know many low income people who can afford them. I did move to this state back in the early ’80s and worked cleaning businesses during the night, working full time during the day and working part time in the evenings. Yes, there are 168 hours in a week, and I worked most of them and so did my husband so we could afford to finally buy our home.
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
Aspen Times
Aarons: Preferred Alternative will make it worse
To all voters — especially any who have viewed the city’s presentation about the proposed Preferred Alternative: be aware it is highly inaccurate. For example, the city’s rendering conveniently airbrushes adjacent neighborhoods out of the picture, eliminating over 40 residences, as well as a substantial number of parking spaces. This is not educational. It’s propaganda.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado judge reportedly 'screamed' at attorneys days after returning from suspension, undergoing anger management
Just two days after returning from a monthlong suspension from the bench for a criminal conviction that required extensive anger-management counseling, Summit County District Judge Mark Thompson launched into a courtroom tirade against two attorneys that left them “frightened” and “fearful.”. Thompson said in a written order...
Aspen Times
Voss: How we get surveys right
In early 2022, ACRA launched the Aspen Destination Management Plan (ADMP) for the Aspen community. The result synthesizes the challenges Aspen is facing and provides mindful strategies through the lens of our three established pillars of address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience, and preserve small-town character. An integral part...
Summit Daily News
Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
CARBONDALE — Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen airport news in brief, Dec.18
Holiday peak flight schedules now in place at Aspen airport. The peak schedule for winter flights by the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is now in place. An email update from air travel industry consultant Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for the local stakeholder group Fly...
The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Bird Rescued in Colorado After Getting Stuck In Pond Too Small for It To Takeoff
An avian visitor to a small body of water in Colorado needed help to get back up in the air. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer had to rescue the water-faring bird. It turns out the common loon lacked a long enough runway to take back off. According to Out...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
2 injured in rollover that led to temporary Vail Pass closure
Vail Pass was temporarily closed due to a single-vehicle rollover that left two people hospitalized, but it has since been reopened.
luxury-houses.net
This $18 Million Artfully Masterpiece in Crawford is Undoubtedly The Most Luxurious Retreat in The State of Colorado
43409 Cottonwood Creek Road Home in Crawford, Colorado for Sale. 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, Crawford, Colorado is an inspired English estate nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in Southwestern Colorado enjoys unmatched peace and privacy as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the surrounding West Elk Mountains. This Home in Crawford offers 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, please contact Daniel Dockray (Phone: 970-708-0666) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty – Telluride for full support and perfect service.
Aspen Times
Paley: Recaptured soul in Aspen
Friday’s opening of PARC Aspen was filled with emotion and reflective moments. It began with days of anxiety on what it would be like to return to a space that has captured unforgettable memories. Our bar table was a small group with decades of local history in this incredible...
Summit Daily News
Family-owned Mount Golian Grill brings fresh fare after opening in historic Breckenridge building
Three years have passed since Amy and Kevin Lemmers made their way into the restaurant industry with the purchase of a Breckenridge building that’s stood for more than a century. Now, the historic structure is home to Mount Golian Grill, a Mongolian-themed restaurant that opened its doors earlier this month.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
National Weather Service issues wind chill watch, flood advisory for Roaring Fork Valley
Dropping temperatures estimated to possibly produce wind chills as low as 30 degrees below freezing prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill watch for the Roaring Fork Valley. Going into effect Wednesday evening through Friday morning, the watch covers the Central Colorado River Basin cities of Eagle,...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
