ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Gareth Southgate decides to carry on in England job despite World Cup agony

By David Hytner in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyHe2_0jmIG6uN00
Gareth Southgate applauds England’s fans after the World Cup quarter-final defeat by France. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Gareth Southgate has decided to continue as England’s head coach after considering his future in the wake of the World Cup quarter-final defeat by France .

Southgate said he would take time to weigh up whether he had the energy to carry on and hold talks with the Football Association, which wanted him to honour a contract that runs to December 2024.

He feels the climate is very different from the negativity that followed the Euro 2020 final defeat and the recent Nations League campaign that ended in relegation. He has greatly valued the support of the FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham, and the other members of the hierarchy, while he retains the firm backing of his squad.

Related: David Beckham makes first statement on his Qatar World Cup involvement

A feature of the World Cup campaign was the near-constant endorsement of Southgate from within the dressing room. After the loss to France the captain Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Harry Maguire said that they wanted Southgate to continue.

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and to within a penalty shootout of winning the Euros. Southgate went to Qatar targeting a first tournament victory since 1966 and said after the team’s exit: “The energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous. I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA.”

Southgate said in June he would not outstay his welcome and reflected after the defeat by France that he was “conflicted” about whether to continue in light of the various lows of the past 18 months.

The nadir came with June’s 4-0 home defeat by Hungary at Wolves which drew an angry reaction towards Southgate from the crowd. There remains an element of the fanbase that would like Southgate to leave and he mentioned the Molineux response when saying after the France game: “I’ve found large parts of the last 18 months difficult.”

When Southgate extended his contract in November of last year, he talked of the depth of playing talent at his disposal, how he had “done a lot of the work culturally” to turn them into contenders and his desire to bring it to fruition. “To step away at a moment where we still think the next few years can be very exciting … that would have been difficult to live with,” he said.

After a week of soul-searching he has come back around to the wisdom of those words.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Independent

Why Argentina won this penalty shootout before it even began

The noise was deafening, and with each step it got louder. The French players who trod the lonely walk to the penalty spot were met by a wall of whistles and boos from Argentina’s fans, and yet it added up to more than that: this was an animalistic howl of a noise, a piercing shriek which compelled them to take notice, to feel the fury in the air.Kylian Mbappe did his best to ignore it – he had scored two penalties and a hat-trick already and he wasn’t about to miss now. 1-0. It rained down on Kingsley Coman...
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
The Guardian

Best movies of 2022 in the US: No 5 – RRR

Sometimes, quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes, it made every other action movie this year look timid and unambitious. Where else could you find an anticolonialist dance number, a prison breakout involving a man wielding two rifles while being carried on his friend’s shoulders, or a hero ambushing his enemies’ palace by crashing a truck through the gates and leaping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wild animals – in slow motion? The movie is jam-packed with surreally bonkers yet brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy.
The Guardian

The Guardian

538K+
Followers
122K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy