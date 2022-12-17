ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

nbcboston.com

Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks

A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
nbcboston.com

Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail

A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
Boston 25 News

Suspect in murder of Stoughton woman arrested in New York

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

People

Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala

Mario R. Garcia had been on the lam since he was 19 years old when he allegedly stabbed Ismael Recinos-Garcia to death during a fight in Attleboro, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1991 A Massachusetts fugitive wanted for a homicide that happened in 1991 was found in Guatemala, where authorities say he was operating a shrimp farm. The multi-agency investigation ended on Dec. 14 when authorities followed a lead they had discovered earlier this year that led them to Mario R. Garcia, 50, at the shrimp farm in Iztapa,...
