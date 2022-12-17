Read full article on original website
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and Mercato
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & Children
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode Island
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free Agency
nbcboston.com
Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks
A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mom declines to voluntarily return to Mass. after New York arrest
The man arrested in New York for the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found in a shed, has declined to return to Massachusetts voluntarily, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Instead, Massachusetts officials will now have to obtain a governor’s warrant to get Victor Carter...
whdh.com
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail
A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Boston Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office
A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him…
Boston 25 News
Suspect in murder of Stoughton woman arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
Massachusetts police identify man accused of breaking into station with chainsaw, dangling children out window
Brien Buckley, 35, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly breaking into the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw then barricading himself in his home with two children.
Woman indicted on manslaughter charges months after crash that claimed life of Randolph officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman was indicted last week on charges she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Randolph police officer earlier this year. A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging...
Roxbury man charged with attacking woman, 3 teens during domestic violence incident, DA says
BOSTON — A Roxbury man is facing multiple assault charges related to a domestic violence incident on Friday during which he allegedly assaulted a woman and three teenagers, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member...
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala
Mario R. Garcia had been on the lam since he was 19 years old when he allegedly stabbed Ismael Recinos-Garcia to death during a fight in Attleboro, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1991 A Massachusetts fugitive wanted for a homicide that happened in 1991 was found in Guatemala, where authorities say he was operating a shrimp farm. The multi-agency investigation ended on Dec. 14 when authorities followed a lead they had discovered earlier this year that led them to Mario R. Garcia, 50, at the shrimp farm in Iztapa,...
NYPD vehicle crashes in Brooklyn amid search for suspects
Police were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a business on Halsey Street.
