KZSM — Celebrating the holiday this week

Our radio family at KZSM.org will celebrate the holiday throughout this week with programming as varied as the community it is our privilege to serve. Today, Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., host Paul Wilson of “Philosophy and Popular Music” will re-broadcast an interview he and co-host Steve Jones did with songwriter Randy Brooks, who wrote the holiday hit “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” From 7-8 p.m., host Cathy Lara of “Raices” presents a Christmas Special on the Mexican and Mexican-American Posadas tradition, with live in-studio performances.

Monday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m., you can enjoy holiday music by “the greatest two artists in the history of rock and roll” on “The Mop Tops and the King,” a weekly broadcast that plays on over 90 community radio stations worldwide. Host Steve Chelmsford’s Christmas Special will feature segments by two San Martians — Elvis fan Priscilla Delgado Hermiller and Beatles enthusiast Jennifer Kabay. Following that at 10 p.m., The Wiz celebrates the season until midnight on “Vinyl Confessions,” playing “all those old classic Christmas tunes on vinyl.” Given his eclectic collection and his fondness for the obscure and the unusual, surprises are inevitable.

From 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, the second “Bookmarked” Holiday Special will feature host Priscilla Leder, producer Kirk Fraley, and other program hosts reading holiday stories and poems. The selections range from classics like “The Gift of the Magi” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to recent discoveries from The Library of America’s richly diverse “American Christmas Stories.”

Friday 10 a.m. to noon, host Ray Howard of “Into the Gray” will offer a Christmas music special. On “Friday Night with Care,” from 8-10 p.m. that evening, host Carole Coburn will talk with singer/songwriter David Touchton, who will perform live. She will also play selections from her “Home Grown Christmas” special featuring Indie artists original and covers of Christmas songs. Many of these performers composed original Christmas songs just for Coburn’s show.

On Saturday, Christmas Eve, from noon to 2 p.m., host Jeanne Randall of “Celtic Corner” will feature Celtic Christmas music from around the world. Following that, we’ll replay our Jingle Bell Run special, with music selected to inspire and motivate the runners.

On Dec. 25, our KZSM family will wish you and your family the very best of the holiday season, with an array Christmas specials, stories, and music from our library. Spend the day with us!