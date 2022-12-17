ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses.

The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported this flu season, more than twice the previous total of six deaths in the first 48 weeks of the season.

277 schools reported that more than 10% of their student body was sick last week. Just 54 schools reached that status the previous week. Statewide, 6.8% of children were reported sick at Iowa schools.

There are currently 235 flu hospitalizations in Iowa, an increase from 200 in the previous week’s report. Separately, the state reported 4,921 positive tests for the coronavirus last week. A total of 10,343 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

The time has come the Walrus said, to speak of many things .. Adults must step up by masking up and embrace the Community Cooperation that will bring. New Times. New Solutions. We haven't the right to expose our children to our own stubborn ignorance. Namaste

WHO 13

Winter Storm Warning, Central Iowa Bracing For Blizzard Conditions

All of the WHO13 area is now under a Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions remain likely Thursday and Friday with dangerous cold through the weekend. Snow will start in Western and North Central Iowa after noon on Wednesday. Snow will quickly spread into Central Iowa into the evening, with snow likely […]
DES MOINES, IA
