Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses.

The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported this flu season, more than twice the previous total of six deaths in the first 48 weeks of the season.

277 schools reported that more than 10% of their student body was sick last week. Just 54 schools reached that status the previous week. Statewide, 6.8% of children were reported sick at Iowa schools.

There are currently 235 flu hospitalizations in Iowa, an increase from 200 in the previous week’s report. Separately, the state reported 4,921 positive tests for the coronavirus last week. A total of 10,343 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

