Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood

A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night.

Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release.

Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.