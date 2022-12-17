HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck were able to tailgate another car to gain entrance into a gated community in Hallandale Beach. They park the truck, prop up the ladder and climb up to a third-floor balcony taking time on the locked door. Although there were people around, the thieves could have been mistaken for maintenance workers just doing repairs. Maor Mo, who lives in the apartment says: “They managed to yank it at enough times to get it to open but it took a lot of effort. I know they were tired and pissed off at the end of this whole thing,” he says.

