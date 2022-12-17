Read full article on original website
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Click10.com
Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Miami Children’s Museum
Watson Island, FLA. – Bring out the whole family to get an early jump on the new year with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration at Miami Children’s Museum!. You can join the Theater Troupe for a pre-show party and dress up for the occasion with accessory giveaways (while they last)!
Click10.com
Tenants in Little Havana building told to get out, but why?
MIAMI, Fla. – Sudden evictions in one Little Havana neighborhood have left a building full of tenants scrambling to find new places to live. The building is residential, but not far from Calle Ocho, a developing regentrified neighborhood where rents are going up. The tenants believe that the reason their landlord ended the leases is because of the development in the surrounding area and the possibility of more money than the current tenants are being charged.
Click10.com
Help Make A Child’s Holiday with a Toy Giveaway
Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – America’s Backyard is holding its first BB Serve Day, where they hope to help hundreds of families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the outdoor bar will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with games, a craft station, food and other seasonal fun!
Click10.com
South Florida fitness group teams up with Santa to gift sneakers to young athletes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Santa Claus is working up a sweat this year, teaming up with fitness instructors and local organizations to pass out hundreds of pairs of shoes to young athletes in need. The fitness group (@JustMindYourFitness) captured the holiday spirit with a different kind of charity. ‘Just...
Click10.com
Leaders join in Miami to condemn rise of antisemitism
MIAMI – Mayors from 15 different municipalities gathered together on Tuesday at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to call out and condemn the alarming increase in antisemitism being seen nationwide. The event was called upon during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which celebrates religious freedom and the centuries-old struggle...
Click10.com
Cold crash for Christmas
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This season has been notably void of chilly air so far in South Florida, with the coldest reading for Miami coming in at just 63 back on October 19. November went down as the second warmest on record, and December has been on a similar trajectory.
Click10.com
Cuban survives, 9 vanish after boat capsizes off Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for survivors on Tuesday off Lake Worth Beach after a boat with Cuban migrants capsized. A good Samaritan rescued a survivor on Sunday who reported he had made the voyage from Cuba with nine others. Somali Guzman, who lives...
Click10.com
Hollywood residents report videos show ‘Peeping Tom’ stalks them regularly
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chasity Quick said she was horrified when she saw the surveillance videos showing a man standing by her window to peek inside her home in Hollywood. Quick said her mother has to wake up early to get ready for work. She noticed him in one of the videos and when she watched the archived footage it shocked her.
Click10.com
South Florida food bank looking for suppliers, volunteers as inflation rises
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For food banks in South Florida and across the country right now, supply chain issues, rising fuel prices and inflation are making it difficult for them to feed people in need. At a time when demand is nearing pandemic-era levels, the budget for food and...
Click10.com
Thieves prop ladder up to balcony in middle of day, break into condo
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck were able to tailgate another car to gain entrance into a gated community in Hallandale Beach. They park the truck, prop up the ladder and climb up to a third-floor balcony taking time on the locked door. Although there were people around, the thieves could have been mistaken for maintenance workers just doing repairs. Maor Mo, who lives in the apartment says: “They managed to yank it at enough times to get it to open but it took a lot of effort. I know they were tired and pissed off at the end of this whole thing,” he says.
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
Click10.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 Cubans after boat capsizes
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard searched for nine suspected Cuban migrants in the waters off Palm Beach County, the agency said Monday morning. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person from the water near Lake Worth Beach Sunday afternoon.
Click10.com
1 injured during Florida City shooting
MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
Click10.com
Officials: ‘Exceptionally intense’ fire breaks out at Lauderdale Lakes furniture store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building near State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. Sky 10 flew over the building, located at 3849 NW 19th St., at around 10 a.m., where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. After arriving at...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor, community leaders provide resources for emotional support during Holiday season
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joined by faith leaders, community members and first responders on Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava brought attention to emotional issues that may arise during the Holiday season. “We have an important role to play in keeping our community safe protected and supported year-round and especially...
Click10.com
Broward Sheriff shows ‘pattern of insensitivity’ with Jewish inmates, congresswoman says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Political leaders and rabbis continued to question Tuesday why inmates in Broward County are being prohibited from practicing their religion while behind bars. Hanukkah began on Sunday evening, but Jewish inmates in Broward will not be allowed to light a menorah with a real flame,...
Click10.com
Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
Click10.com
Detectives investigate how baby was injured at Walmart parking lot in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A four-month-old baby was hospitalized on Monday after suffering an injury that detectives are investigating in Miami-Dade County. Police officers found the baby injured in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, at 3200 NW 79 St., in the Gladeview neighborhood. Police officers detained a...
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Click10.com
14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
