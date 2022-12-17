ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Miami Children’s Museum

Watson Island, FLA. – Bring out the whole family to get an early jump on the new year with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration at Miami Children’s Museum!. You can join the Theater Troupe for a pre-show party and dress up for the occasion with accessory giveaways (while they last)!
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Tenants in Little Havana building told to get out, but why?

MIAMI, Fla. – Sudden evictions in one Little Havana neighborhood have left a building full of tenants scrambling to find new places to live. The building is residential, but not far from Calle Ocho, a developing regentrified neighborhood where rents are going up. The tenants believe that the reason their landlord ended the leases is because of the development in the surrounding area and the possibility of more money than the current tenants are being charged.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Help Make A Child’s Holiday with a Toy Giveaway

Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – America’s Backyard is holding its first BB Serve Day, where they hope to help hundreds of families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the outdoor bar will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with games, a craft station, food and other seasonal fun!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Leaders join in Miami to condemn rise of antisemitism

MIAMI – Mayors from 15 different municipalities gathered together on Tuesday at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to call out and condemn the alarming increase in antisemitism being seen nationwide. The event was called upon during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which celebrates religious freedom and the centuries-old struggle...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Cold crash for Christmas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This season has been notably void of chilly air so far in South Florida, with the coldest reading for Miami coming in at just 63 back on October 19. November went down as the second warmest on record, and December has been on a similar trajectory.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Cuban survives, 9 vanish after boat capsizes off Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for survivors on Tuesday off Lake Worth Beach after a boat with Cuban migrants capsized. A good Samaritan rescued a survivor on Sunday who reported he had made the voyage from Cuba with nine others. Somali Guzman, who lives...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood residents report videos show ‘Peeping Tom’ stalks them regularly

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chasity Quick said she was horrified when she saw the surveillance videos showing a man standing by her window to peek inside her home in Hollywood. Quick said her mother has to wake up early to get ready for work. She noticed him in one of the videos and when she watched the archived footage it shocked her.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Thieves prop ladder up to balcony in middle of day, break into condo

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck were able to tailgate another car to gain entrance into a gated community in Hallandale Beach. They park the truck, prop up the ladder and climb up to a third-floor balcony taking time on the locked door. Although there were people around, the thieves could have been mistaken for maintenance workers just doing repairs. Maor Mo, who lives in the apartment says: “They managed to yank it at enough times to get it to open but it took a lot of effort. I know they were tired and pissed off at the end of this whole thing,” he says.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Coast Guard searching for 9 Cubans after boat capsizes

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard searched for nine suspected Cuban migrants in the waters off Palm Beach County, the agency said Monday morning. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person from the water near Lake Worth Beach Sunday afternoon.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during Florida City shooting

MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
LAUDERHILL, FL

