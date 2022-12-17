ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp6pK_0jmI3rR900

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Bills and Dolphins prepare to face off against each other, their teams are also getting ready to deal with mother nature. Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins staff have been working since 7 a.m. trying to stay ahead of Saturday’s snow.

News 8’s Thad Brown — who will be covering the game from Orchard Park all day on both Twitter and News 8 — has watched as staff prepare the elements.

The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) look for a big win to try and keep their divisional chances alive.

According to News 8’s meteorologists, there are already about nine inches of snow in the area — and the weather has no plans to let up any time soon.

Orchard Park can expect to get another three inches or so by Saturday evening, ensuring that the flakes will be flying right alongside Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa’s passes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three men Saturday for taking part in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless Store in Gates on Lyell Avenue. Upon arrival officers were told that multiple black men entered the location and pointed guns at both the store employees and customers stating, “This is […]
GATES, NY
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa's Message For Bills Fans Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills topped the Miami Dolphins in a cold, snowy game on Saturday night. Following the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a classy message for Bills fans. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion earlier this year. During that time, Bills fans rose up and donated a lot of money to...
VikingsTerritory

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game

Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills QB Josh Allen to Dolphins fans: 'Go home!'

It was a hard-fought comeback battle for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen against the Dolphins on Saturday. The Bills (11-3) defeated the Dolphins (8-6) by a score of 32-29. Trailing late, Allen helped his team rip off 11-straight points for the victory. After, as he usually does, Allen had...
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision

Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder. Before the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Man shot overnight on Brooks Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a walk-in shooting victim arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital overnight Sunday. Officers say the victim is a 32-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot on Brooks Avenue near Chandler Street at around 1:30 a.m. Officers say a physical altercation took place between the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy