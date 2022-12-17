ABBV - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved Vraylar (cariprazine) for the adjunctive treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Vraylar is presently approved for treating schizophrenia, the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder and depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. MDD is the fourth indication for Vraylar. Vraylar is now the only dopamine and serotonin partial agonist approved by the FDA to treat the most common forms of depression, which are as an adjunctive treatment for MDD and the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder.

1 DAY AGO