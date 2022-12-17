Read full article on original website
is 1984 over yet?
4d ago
so sad! Sheriff Lamb is the best Sheriff we've had since Paul Babeau! this is a terrible time of the year to suffer such a loss. peace and love to him and his family
Sherry Thompson
4d ago
I'm so sorry Mark Lamb, This is devastating news. Prayers for you and your family. 🙏 💔
Toobeornottobe
4d ago
Sad outcome, right wrong or indifferent this shows what compacts rein against pick up trucks. Put your family in one of these and you might as well to put a headstone on the roof. Sad
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart GreeterJoel EisenbergApache Junction, AZ
AZFamily
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Phoenix
Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers AZFamily's...
AZFamily
Driver accused of DUI after car crashes in lake in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is facing DUI charges after they allegedly crashed the car into a lake, and then lied about it to officers early Thursday morning. Chandler police say it happened just after midnight in the area of Ray Road and Dobson. According to Det. Eva Zermeno, officers arrived to find one person swimming out of the man-made lake who first told officers that they were a passenger in the vehicle. That person reportedly said that someone else was driving the vehicle, and provided someone’s name, officers said. Fire crews and officers worked to try to find the driver but detectives say they learned that it wasn’t true. Police said that person was arrested on accusations of false reporting and for allegedly driving under the influence.
AZFamily
Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172
Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers AZFamily's...
AZFamily
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.
AZFamily
Man kills Phoenix Chevron employee before shooting himself, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out around 4:40 p.m. to a Chevron at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a worker shot. He died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car.
AZFamily
Officers shot at man when he pointed a gun at them in southwest Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man involved in a shooting with police is in custody, nearly three hours after the incident began. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. The incident started when a patrol car spotted a...
AZFamily
Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car.
AZFamily
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car.
actionnews5.com
Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.
12news.com
Police pursuit ends with rolled car on I-10, suspect in custody
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An Interstate 10 police chase ended with a rolled car early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Early in the morning, troopers tried to stop a possibly stolen vehicle speeding westbound on I-10 near milepost 188. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Duncan...
AZFamily
Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car.
AZFamily
Glendale father back home after being jailed in Mexico for traveling with a gun
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale family is celebrating this holiday season. Their loved one is finally home after spending months behind bars in Mexico. Ira Beavers was jailed for having a gun in his car. Having a gun or even one round of ammunition could get you...
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet.
AZFamily
Vigil held to honor veteran killed in Phoenix
Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide at a central...
AZFamily
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
