Plagued most of 2022 by low water levels, shippers now face ice jams. 2022 may go down as a year to forget for the men and women who run barges up and down the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The rivers are the lifeline for Midwest commerce, with nearly every commodity necessary for our everyday lives transported in the barges. Mike Blaske, General Manager of Illinois Marine Towing in Joliet, Illinois, says the blast of Arctic sub-zero air may cause rivers to freeze, and freeze faster than usual because water levels are still historically low. He says barges and boats can break through six inches or so of ice, but when broken ice piles up and refreezes, the barges may not be able to break through.

JOLIET, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO