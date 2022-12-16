Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
The Mincing Rascals 12.21.22: Snowstorm, Willie Wilson’s taxes, Francis Parker
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW. Today, the Rascals chat about the impending snowstorm. Are we looking forward to a White Christmas? Could a poorly handled snowstorm in Chicago impact Mayor Lightfoot’s chances to win re-election? Why is Willie Wilson refusing to release his tax returns? Eric believes that the law should require that all candidates for federal office, for cabinet positions, for seats on the federal bench and for statewide offices provide such documents. Crime is the big issue in the Chicago mayoral race. Is this issue something a candidate like Paul Vallas can capitalize on? The Rascals also discuss the ongoing controversy over a comprehensive sex-education curriculum at Francis Parker. And as the year comes to end, the Rascals offer some predictions for 2023.
Ice jams are the latest threat to river barges
Plagued most of 2022 by low water levels, shippers now face ice jams. 2022 may go down as a year to forget for the men and women who run barges up and down the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The rivers are the lifeline for Midwest commerce, with nearly every commodity necessary for our everyday lives transported in the barges. Mike Blaske, General Manager of Illinois Marine Towing in Joliet, Illinois, says the blast of Arctic sub-zero air may cause rivers to freeze, and freeze faster than usual because water levels are still historically low. He says barges and boats can break through six inches or so of ice, but when broken ice piles up and refreezes, the barges may not be able to break through.
The Rumore Report: Submit your best names for Chicago snowplows
John Landecker talks to the Chicago Tribune’s Kori Rumore about the new contest for Chicago residents to name a snowplow. The “You Name A Snowplow” competition is running until January 6, or after at least 20,000 names have been submitted. Chicago residents can go to chicagoshovels.org to submit their punny names and will have until January 31st to vote for the best names.
John Vincent and Pat Tomasulo are teaming up for a good cause
Dr. Bal Nandra joins Jon Hansen, to talk about how Ketamine Centers of Chicago can help you. Then Jon and Dr. Nandra talk about the event he is having tomorrow night, Wednesday, December 21, at Rizzo’s Bar & Inn (3658 N. Clark, Chicago) benefiting The Serenity Foundation. It will be a night of entertainment with Chicago Cubs National Anthem powerhouse John Vincent singing your favorites and holiday classics along with TV and radio personality Pat Tomasulo, bringing more joy with his comedic laughs! For tickets visit serenityfortheholidays.com.
Kari Kohler’s property investment tips!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/03/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to share investing in property tips! To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Merry Christmas to all
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/21/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin celebrate the never-ending gift of interest that is Chicago politics, the city’s ‘You Name a Plow’ contest, and the holiday season. Plus, Kasso & Carlin toast to a merry Christmas. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Wintrust Business Minute: Northwestern Medicine has plans to expand its Lake Forest Hospital
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Snack maker Mondelez is spitting out several gum brands with a nearly $1.4 billion sale. The company’s Trident, Dentyne, and Chiclets brands are being sold to a European company along with a manufacturing facility in Rockford. Perfetti Van Melle Group has the Mentos brand.
Extremely Local News: New dog bakery opens in Uptown
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. A Bakery For Dogs Named ‘Le Barkery’ Opens In Uptown … And Dogs Are Dragging Their People There: Le Barkery comes from the owner of the now-defunct Le Cafe, which specialized in organic baked goods for humans. Now, that approach is being used for dog treats.
Why buying secondhand stairlift is a bad idea
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to take a call about a secondhand stair lift on Facebook marketplace and why it is a terrible idea to buy one on there. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
Access Elevator can make your house safe for the holidays
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about the investment for what a stairlift or ramp would cost, versus installing handrails. Frank also talks about how Access can also install a temporary rental ramp for the holidays. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
How ComEd can save you energy and money
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/13/2022: ComEd’s Kara Jonas joins the program to talk about the website of where to go to learn how to save energy, and how to apply for ComEd’s energy assessment. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/21/22 – Terry Savage: Consumers are feeling better
Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about consumer confidence being up dramatically, today’s market rally, and how you can prevent yourself from becoming buried in debt. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions. Segment 2: Karen Spears, artist,...
Bob Sirott’s Breakfast Club features Krafted Burger Bar & Tap
Bob Sirott Breakfast Club welcomes a trendy burger restaurant: Krafted Burger Bar & Tap. They serve a variety of burgers and handmade cocktails and they have a new location that will be arriving soon in Elmhurst.
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/20/22: Recession chances, Santa Claus rally, and making returns easier
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why Mayor Lightfoot needs to concentrate on violence and education to bring businesses back to the city of Chicago. Segment 2: Brian Battle, Advisor, Performance Trust Asset Management, talks to John about the concern about...
Highland Park shooter’s father charged with felonies
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Donald Trump’s new tax information and the January 6th Committee report. She also shares details about Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, charges for the Highland Park shooter’s father, and the settlement of Depp vs. Heard.
