ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

The Big Show

Time to show off what we’ve got. After 20 years of CoolCleveland, we’ve seen it all. And every year this time, here’s what happens. Family and old friends come to town and everyone starts looking for something to do. Meanwhile, all our friends in the arts have been rehearsing their shows all year, anticipating this very moment.
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023

In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023

The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
EUCLID, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland

If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Start a new holiday tradition at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Crocker Park in Westlake invites you to create a new holiday tradition this Christmas season. From a 50 foot tree that sings, dances and entertains to delicious holiday dining options and new stores and experiences — Crocker Park has lots to offer. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares some ideas.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
CLEVELAND, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Guardians Announce Major League Coaching Staff Additions

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following additions to the Major League Coaching Staff:. Named RIGO BELTRÁN Bullpen Coach, JASON ESPOSITO Run Production Coordinator and HASANI TORRES Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Beltrán, 53, has spent the last four years as the Pitching Coach with...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland Holiday Magic Before It’s Too Late

Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture Awards Only 3.4% to Individual Artists

According to a recent story in CAN Journal, 96.6% of arts funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is being awarded to arts organizations, with only the remaining 3.4% reserved for individual artists. Grant amounts for individual artists will be provided through re-granting from four organizations in the $4000-6250 range. CAN Journal notes, “the way Cuyahoga Arts and Culture funds individual artists and the degree to which it should do so has been one of the most contentious issues in the organization’s 16 year history.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy