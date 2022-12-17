Read full article on original website
coolcleveland.com
The Big Show
Time to show off what we’ve got. After 20 years of CoolCleveland, we’ve seen it all. And every year this time, here’s what happens. Family and old friends come to town and everyone starts looking for something to do. Meanwhile, all our friends in the arts have been rehearsing their shows all year, anticipating this very moment.
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023
In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
clevelandmagazine.com
Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023
The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Start a new holiday tradition at Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Crocker Park in Westlake invites you to create a new holiday tradition this Christmas season. From a 50 foot tree that sings, dances and entertains to delicious holiday dining options and new stores and experiences — Crocker Park has lots to offer. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares some ideas.
Browns’ game Saturday is expected to be only the 4th game in history played at below 15 degrees
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nobody will blame you if you’re already making plans on how to dress appropriately for when the Cleveland Browns face off against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The current forecast for the weather is a high of 13 degrees and a low of 7 degrees, with a 40% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
cleveland19.com
Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Asiatown
The other day, I got lunch with friends for once and not by myself (I know, shocking!). For our meal, we decided to venture to Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and went to Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, a Chinese restaurant that offers Cantonese cuisine.
neosportsinsiders.com
Guardians Announce Major League Coaching Staff Additions
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following additions to the Major League Coaching Staff:. Named RIGO BELTRÁN Bullpen Coach, JASON ESPOSITO Run Production Coordinator and HASANI TORRES Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Beltrán, 53, has spent the last four years as the Pitching Coach with...
coolcleveland.com
Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland Holiday Magic Before It’s Too Late
Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
Nothing reinforced my love for Cleveland quite like taking a break from it: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the past year, I’ve spent stretches of time living away from Cleveland, and there are a few things I’ve grown to appreciate and believe deserve a lot more hype. “Cleveland, this is for you!” -- in my best possible Lebron impersonation. I love...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
East Cleveland woman surprised with new car from Dawson Foundation
The Dawson Foundation gave away a new car Friday morning with the Jay Auto group.
coolcleveland.com
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture Awards Only 3.4% to Individual Artists
According to a recent story in CAN Journal, 96.6% of arts funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is being awarded to arts organizations, with only the remaining 3.4% reserved for individual artists. Grant amounts for individual artists will be provided through re-granting from four organizations in the $4000-6250 range. CAN Journal notes, “the way Cuyahoga Arts and Culture funds individual artists and the degree to which it should do so has been one of the most contentious issues in the organization’s 16 year history.”
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
