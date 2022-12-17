Iva Louise Milburn, 87, of Greensburg, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born on September 20, 1935 the daughter of Robert Lee and Lucille (Whitney) Baker, Sr. She was born and raised in the Clarksburg area and moved in 1957 to their farm. She graduated from Clarksburg High School in 1953 and attended the Bible Heritage Church. Iva enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She married Floyd J. Milburn on December 27, 1953 at the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2015. Survivors include her daughters, Diana (Donald) Black of Greensburg, Sharon (Archie) Gardner of Westport, Teresa Milburn of Greensburg and Angela (Walynn) Sharbutt of Rawlins, Wyoming; sons, Kenneth G. (Pam) Milburn of Idaho and Christopher (Elizabeth) Milburn of Greensburg; daughter-in-law, Becca Milburn of Greensburg; a sister, Martha Baker of Greensburg; a brother, John (Waltraud) Baker of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, sons, Floyd James Milburn and Scott Milburn; sisters, Lula Lawrence and Catherine Browning; brothers, Ernest Baker, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Harlan Baker and Willard Baker; grandsons, Brian Milburn and Anthony Milburn and a great granddaughter, Anna Rose Milburn. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jerry Bell and Pastor Matt Metz officiating. Burial will be at the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Bible Church Building Fund through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

