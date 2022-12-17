ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle Noel

Castle Noel is a Christmas-themed attraction located in Medina, Ohio. The attraction features a collection of movie-themed Christmas displays and exhibits, including replicas of sets from popular holiday films such as "Elf," "A Christmas Carol," and "The Grinch." Visitors can walk through the displays and see the sets, props, and costumes from these movies, as well as other holiday-themed exhibits.
MEDINA, OH
Cha Bar & Kitchen Set to Make Grand Return in Early 2023: First Look

The restaurant culminates Susan Walters’ decades of work in Cleveland’s restaurant scene. By Annie Nickoloff. Cha is more than a pizzeria. The cozy eatery, now located on the grounds of the Tinnerman Lofts apartment complex, is set to open in its new space in early January, to kick off the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture Awards Only 3.4% to Individual Artists

According to a recent story in CAN Journal, 96.6% of arts funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is being awarded to arts organizations, with only the remaining 3.4% reserved for individual artists. Grant amounts for individual artists will be provided through re-granting from four organizations in the $4000-6250 range. CAN Journal notes, “the way Cuyahoga Arts and Culture funds individual artists and the degree to which it should do so has been one of the most contentious issues in the organization’s 16 year history.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland

If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sherwin-Williams sells major stake in future downtown headquarters to Florida developer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sherwin-Williams has sold a 90% stake in the site of its new headquarters for $210 million, according to county documents. The “sale-leaseback” agreement, which allows Sherwin-Williams to retain 10% ownership of the property and lease it long-term, gives majority ownership to a subsidiary of Florida-based developer Benderson Development Company.
CLEVELAND, OH
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE

