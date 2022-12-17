Read full article on original website
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle Noel
Castle Noel is a Christmas-themed attraction located in Medina, Ohio. The attraction features a collection of movie-themed Christmas displays and exhibits, including replicas of sets from popular holiday films such as "Elf," "A Christmas Carol," and "The Grinch." Visitors can walk through the displays and see the sets, props, and costumes from these movies, as well as other holiday-themed exhibits.
clevelandmagazine.com
Cha Bar & Kitchen Set to Make Grand Return in Early 2023: First Look
The restaurant culminates Susan Walters’ decades of work in Cleveland’s restaurant scene. By Annie Nickoloff. Cha is more than a pizzeria. The cozy eatery, now located on the grounds of the Tinnerman Lofts apartment complex, is set to open in its new space in early January, to kick off the new year.
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Asiatown
The other day, I got lunch with friends for once and not by myself (I know, shocking!). For our meal, we decided to venture to Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and went to Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, a Chinese restaurant that offers Cantonese cuisine.
coolcleveland.com
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture Awards Only 3.4% to Individual Artists
According to a recent story in CAN Journal, 96.6% of arts funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture is being awarded to arts organizations, with only the remaining 3.4% reserved for individual artists. Grant amounts for individual artists will be provided through re-granting from four organizations in the $4000-6250 range. CAN Journal notes, “the way Cuyahoga Arts and Culture funds individual artists and the degree to which it should do so has been one of the most contentious issues in the organization’s 16 year history.”
Frigid temperatures will cause Cleveland's Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry homeless shelter to open for 24 hours
CLEVELAND — As winter finally arrives in Northeast Ohio, very soon the arctic air will too. As we all know, being outdoors in freezing temperatures is just not tolerable, especially for the homeless. "Once the weather gets down to 15 degrees or negative 15 wind chill, then all of...
3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Family dinner ends with child left behind at restaurant: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 2, a Golden Corral employee discovered that a family had left behind a small child at the Brookpark Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while cleaning up, they discovered that the child had been left behind. The officer reached the family, who...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
cleveland19.com
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
Here’s What Cleveland Needs To Know About This Weekend’s Winter Storm
Today (December 21) is the first day of winter. Just don’t tell that to the good folks who live in or around Cleveland. A winter storm will sweep over Northeast Ohio early Friday morning, as Thursday’s rain turns to snow while temperatures plummet overnight. Below-freezing wind chills are...
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
Sherwin-Williams sells major stake in future downtown headquarters to Florida developer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sherwin-Williams has sold a 90% stake in the site of its new headquarters for $210 million, according to county documents. The “sale-leaseback” agreement, which allows Sherwin-Williams to retain 10% ownership of the property and lease it long-term, gives majority ownership to a subsidiary of Florida-based developer Benderson Development Company.
cleveland19.com
Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Local Hardware and grocery stores hit hard as customers gear up for a sizeable snowfall and blizzard conditions making its way to our area. As always, winter supplies and food are at the top of the list for many of us. “Soups of course and anything...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
Turning to a generator or space heater to fight frigid temps in Northeast Ohio? Here’s how to stay safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With Greater Clevelanders expecting possible extreme weather with the approaching ‘bomb cyclone,’ some may look to generators or space heaters to keep warm. But gas-powered generators and space heaters can prove dangerous, or even deadly if used improperly. It’s unclear whether the bomb cyclone...
