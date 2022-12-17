Argentina and France met in the World Cup Final on Sunday and played an utterly incredible match. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined for five goals. The Argentine side blew a lead twice. The game went to penalty kicks and Argentina was victorious. It was freaking awesome. Landon Donovan has been in-studio for Fox Sports the entire tournament and did his best work after extra time ended and the game went to PKs. On the broadcast, Donovan said he didn't smoke but he needed a cigarette after the two-ish hours of soccer he had just watched. Many felt the same. Landon Donovan: â€œI donâ€™t smoke but I need a cigaretteâ€� ğŸ˜‚ğŸ˜‚

2 DAYS AGO