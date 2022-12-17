Read full article on original website
Fan Gets Crushed By Security After Running on the Field During Commanders - Giants Game
VIDEO: Security takes out fan on the field during Commanders - Giants game.
Andres Cantor’s Call of Argentina’s World Cup Win Goes Viral
The Telemundo commentator and Buenos Aires native couldn’t hold back his emotion during his home country’s winning goal.
Landon Donovan After Watching Insane World Cup Final: 'I Need a Cigarette'
Argentina and France met in the World Cup Final on Sunday and played an utterly incredible match. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined for five goals. The Argentine side blew a lead twice. The game went to penalty kicks and Argentina was victorious. It was freaking awesome. Landon Donovan has been in-studio for Fox Sports the entire tournament and did his best work after extra time ended and the game went to PKs. On the broadcast, Donovan said he didn't smoke but he needed a cigarette after the two-ish hours of soccer he had just watched. Many felt the same. Landon Donovan: â€œI donâ€™t smoke but I need a cigaretteâ€� ğŸ˜‚ğŸ˜‚
NBL 3x3: Has Melbourne United left its run too late?
With Shea Ili back running the show, Melbourne look to be a different NBL team. But have they left their run too late? And is the Phoenix's Mitch Creek now the MVP frontrunner?
SB Nation
League Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 MK Dons
Leicester City saw off a lifeless MK Dons side by a score of 3-0 in Milton Keynes on Thursday evening in the League Cup. Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez scored in the first half, both from brilliant moves started by Luke Thomas. Jamie Vardy added a third to put the tie to bed and ensure City’s place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
CNBC
Leo Messi used a 'growth mindset' to finally win his World Cup trophy—here's what that looked like
Lionel "Leo" Messi is now a FIFA World Cup winner, likely cementing his status in the eyes of most soccer fans as one of his sport's greatest players ever. The 35-year-old Argentine has a fully stocked trophy case, including a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, given to the international soccer player of the year by French news magazine France Football. The only major item missing was a World Cup trophy until Sunday, when Messi's Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout after an extra-time thriller.
BBC
Your World Cup scouting report
We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City. Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City. Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt. Bill:...
BBC
West Ham sign Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paulo
West Ham have signed Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paulo for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old will officially join the Hammers on 1 January subject to international clearance. He has agreed a contract to 2026 and will initially join up with the development squad. "Everyone at West Ham United would...
NBC Sports
Andrés Cantor Iconically Announces Home Country Argentina's World Cup Victory
Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny. Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.
BBC
Michael Beale confident Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Michael Beale has a "huge amount" of confidence Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic once his squad recovers from injury. With several first-team players already...
SB Nation
Argentina’s Emi Martínez came through when his team needed him most
Lionel Messi has his World Cup. The living legend finally was able to hold that trophy aloft, after Argentina outlasted France in perhaps the best men’s World Cup Final in history. Messi himself scored twice, first on a penalty in the 28th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead, and then in extra time to put Argentina on the cusp of the World Cup. But Messi and Argentina would need to win in penalty kicks, thanks to an absolutely clinical effort from Kylian Mbappé on the other side of the pitch.
'Nighthawk' cameo caps Rehan Ahmed's match-seizing day
Stuart Broad gives seal of approval for short-lived batting cameo after five-wicket heroics
SB Nation
EFL - Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Bournemouth on Tuesday as part of the EFL Cup fourth round trying to advance in the competition and putting on a winning run toward the title now that club football is finally back after the World Cup. The Magpies' unbeaten streak stretches now for months with...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Emiliano Martinez's penalty shootout mind games help Argentina to victory
All the talk before Sunday's incredible World Cup final between Argentina and France was understandably about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, but by the end, another name was on everyone's lips - Emiliano Martinez. After an enthralling, twisting, turning and emotionally draining 120 minutes and the game level at 3-3,...
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
The Qatar World Cup Is History
Picture scenes of a battle or from a play; a massive religious ritual; a game of chess. The penalty kick that decided the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal game was all of these things. Overhead footage showed the Argentine goalie Emiliano Martínez at far left; seated alone on the turf, he looked as...
