Groveland, MA

communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290

MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash

A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out in Acton home, woman seriously injured

ACTON, Mass. — A house fire in Acton sent a woman to the hospital, Monday night. Crews responded to a fire on Washington Street, shortly before 8 p.m., and made entry into a single-family home. Firefighters encountered clutter inside the home, which made fighting the fire difficult, according to Chief Robert Hart.
ACTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Tuesday, 12/ 20 – Safety Concerns at Medford High – Lynn Picks Site for New Pickering School – Waterfront Updates from Swampscott & Marblehead

Weather – National Weather Service – A strong storm impacts our region later Thursday & Friday, with potentially damaging winds, mainly heavy rains, and the risk for some small stream & river flooding. High astronomical tides may bring minor to moderate coastal flooding during the Friday morning high tide cycle. Today: Sunny mid to upper 30s.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Franklin police investigate death of a man found on Grove Street

Franklin police are investigating the death of a man after he was found not breathing near XPO Logistics on Friday. At around 6:32 a.m., police and Franklin Fire Department units arrived at 176 Grove St., the site of an industrial building owned by XPO Logistics. The report was “of a person down and not breathing,” Franklin police said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire

A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
ALTON, NH
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA

