238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Cleanup Prompted After Hazardous Spill Shuts Down Groveland Highway: Officials
A chemical spill resulted in traffic delays and an organized cleanup after a road sander spilled hydraulic fluid on the roadway in Groveland, authorities say.Groveland firefighters were dispatched to Seven Star road around noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, because of a chemical spill. A road sander belong…
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290
MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash
A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
Fire breaks out in Acton home, woman seriously injured
ACTON, Mass. — A house fire in Acton sent a woman to the hospital, Monday night. Crews responded to a fire on Washington Street, shortly before 8 p.m., and made entry into a single-family home. Firefighters encountered clutter inside the home, which made fighting the fire difficult, according to Chief Robert Hart.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
Editor's note: Authorities told Daily Voice that the driver involved in this crash was not actually thrown from their vehicle. To read the most recent story, click here. A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person …
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 12/21 – New Salem High School Seeking State Approval – Three Finalists for Danvers School Supt. – Storm Forecast Details
Weather – National Weather Service – Wednesday] High Wind Watch, Storm Watch, and Gale Watch were issued this morning as confidence grows for the end-of-the-week storm. Details of each hazard can be seen below in the images. Today, sunny, mid 30s. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports...
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
WMUR.com
Liquor commission says Portsmouth bar served alcohol to intoxicated man before crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth bar is waiting for a hearing to decide if its liquor license will be suspended. This, after the liquor commission filed documents saying the bar served alcohol to a person who was intoxicated and was later involved in a deadly crash. News 9 learned...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, 12/ 20 – Safety Concerns at Medford High – Lynn Picks Site for New Pickering School – Waterfront Updates from Swampscott & Marblehead
Weather – National Weather Service – A strong storm impacts our region later Thursday & Friday, with potentially damaging winds, mainly heavy rains, and the risk for some small stream & river flooding. High astronomical tides may bring minor to moderate coastal flooding during the Friday morning high tide cycle. Today: Sunny mid to upper 30s.
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
Franklin police investigate death of a man found on Grove Street
Franklin police are investigating the death of a man after he was found not breathing near XPO Logistics on Friday. At around 6:32 a.m., police and Franklin Fire Department units arrived at 176 Grove St., the site of an industrial building owned by XPO Logistics. The report was “of a person down and not breathing,” Franklin police said in a statement.
thepulseofnh.com
Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire
A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
