Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern CaliforniaEllen EastwoodSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Padres Star Expected To Leave TeamOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway driveRoger MarshSan Diego, CA
Related
Eater
The Owners of Oceanside’s Wrench & Rodent Are Opening a Pierside Seafood Spot
The community leaders who have contributed mightily to Oceanside’s food renaissance, starting with their standout sushi bar Wrench & Rodent, will be a part of the next chapter for one of the neighborhood’s iconic landmarks. Built in the late 1880s, the Oceanside Pier will now be home to the fourth venture in the area for husband and wife team Jessica and Davin Waite, who also run the Plot, a vegan restaurant and cocktail bar, along with fish taco and poke shop, Shootz Fish x Beer. The couple is planning to take over an existing, standalone kiosk structure for a still-unnamed casual seafood stall scheduled to open by Spring 2023.
News 8 KFMB
Preparing for Unwanted Invaders
SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
San Diego weekly Reader
Don’t wait too long to eat at Temaki Bar
Just about every sushi joint makes room on its menu for temaki, better known as hand rolls. However, there is a point to going to a dedicated hand roll bar. While a conventional sushi restaurant serves conical hand rolls — it’s impossible not to mention their resemblance to ice cream cones — a true temaki dealer opts for a tubular shape that more evenly balances the distribution of rice, fish, and seaweed.
Holiday tradition continues in National City
Passing out bikes and gifts on Christmas morning has been a holiday tradition in National City for more than 50 years.
sandiegoville.com
Local Brewery Makes Beer From San Diego Airport Air Conditioner Waste
The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.
‘San Diego Bay Parade of Lights’ cruise on after last weekend cancellation
Tens of thousands of people lined the San Diego Bay to watch the 52nd "Parade of Lights."
kusi.com
Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 6: La Jolla's unsheltered voices
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego distributes food to Chula Vista families in need
Families in need went to Southwestern College where they received a box filled with 40 pounds of food. Organizers said they really focused on the holiday spirit.
San Diego weekly Reader
Vista votes on 12 outdoor beer-music events for business park
The brewery tasting rooms located in the Vista business park near Sycamore Avenue may be getting an added boost in early 2023. The Vista City Council is set to vote in January on a resolution that would permit up to twelve outdoor events for these establishments annually. “The nature of...
lajollamom.com
San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites
You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
MarketInk: End-of-Year Retirements for NBC 7’s Rory Devine, Artie Ojeda
KNSD-TV NBC 7 San Diego has announced the retirements of longtime anchor-and-reporters Rory Devine and Artie Ojeda. Devine, 69, joined NBC 7 as a reporter in 1984, when the station’s call letters were KCST. Her last day is Friday, Dec. 30. Ojeda, 61, has been with station since 1996. His last day is Friday, Dec. 23.
NBC San Diego
Save Your Selfies, Show Us the Shore: Researchers Call on Citizen Scientists at Torrey Pines
When you walk along the trails at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, you are promised to see a few things like the ocean view, jagged rock formations and, of course, people snapping photos. But, what if those photos could help inform a global science project?. That’s where Scripps Institution of...
News 8 KFMB
First night of Hannukah menorah lighting | San Diego family makes 200 latkes
Sunday night is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
Enjoy a Showcase of All Things Weird at The Upcoming ‘The Oddities and Curiosities Expo’ in Del Mar
After the holidays you might need a break to help you unwind from the chaos. How about something totally weird and off the beaten path?. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits significant cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds – O’Brien Hall on Jan. 14, 2023.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Anza-Borrego State Park, CA
Anza-Borrego State Park is located in the Colorado Desert of California. Spanning over 580,000-plus acres, it makes up a fifth of San Diego County’s territory where it is situated. The name Anza-Borrego comes from Spanish roots, particularly from Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza. Because of its massive size,...
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs. Paula Luna and Jane Alba dedicated their time to help find the dogs and inadvertently found the suspect.
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
Cooler Conditions Predicted for San Diego County Before Midweek Warm-Up
Sunny skies and cool conditions over San Diego County were predicted to continue through Monday, the National Weather Service said. “Clear skies and cool conditions will continue through Monday,” the weather service said. “A warming trend will begin Wednesday and continue through the holiday weekend. No precipitation will occur through next weekend.”
Comments / 0