San Diego, CA

Eater

The Owners of Oceanside’s Wrench & Rodent Are Opening a Pierside Seafood Spot

The community leaders who have contributed mightily to Oceanside’s food renaissance, starting with their standout sushi bar Wrench & Rodent, will be a part of the next chapter for one of the neighborhood’s iconic landmarks. Built in the late 1880s, the Oceanside Pier will now be home to the fourth venture in the area for husband and wife team Jessica and Davin Waite, who also run the Plot, a vegan restaurant and cocktail bar, along with fish taco and poke shop, Shootz Fish x Beer. The couple is planning to take over an existing, standalone kiosk structure for a still-unnamed casual seafood stall scheduled to open by Spring 2023.
OCEANSIDE, CA
News 8 KFMB

Preparing for Unwanted Invaders

SAN DIEGO — During winter months, when cooler weather hits San Diego, residents may not see as many pests. But often times those nasty critters are hunkering down seeking shelter inside your home. Did you know that winter is the best time to start attacking those unwanted invaders so...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Don’t wait too long to eat at Temaki Bar

Just about every sushi joint makes room on its menu for temaki, better known as hand rolls. However, there is a point to going to a dedicated hand roll bar. While a conventional sushi restaurant serves conical hand rolls — it’s impossible not to mention their resemblance to ice cream cones — a true temaki dealer opts for a tubular shape that more evenly balances the distribution of rice, fish, and seaweed.
ENCINITAS, CA
sandiegoville.com

Local Brewery Makes Beer From San Diego Airport Air Conditioner Waste

The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Vista votes on 12 outdoor beer-music events for business park

The brewery tasting rooms located in the Vista business park near Sycamore Avenue may be getting an added boost in early 2023. The Vista City Council is set to vote in January on a resolution that would permit up to twelve outdoor events for these establishments annually. “The nature of...
VISTA, CA
lajollamom.com

San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites

You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Enjoy a Showcase of All Things Weird at The Upcoming ‘The Oddities and Curiosities Expo’ in Del Mar

After the holidays you might need a break to help you unwind from the chaos. How about something totally weird and off the beaten path?. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits significant cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds – O’Brien Hall on Jan. 14, 2023.
DEL MAR, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Anza-Borrego State Park, CA

Anza-Borrego State Park is located in the Colorado Desert of California. Spanning over 580,000-plus acres, it makes up a fifth of San Diego County’s territory where it is situated. The name Anza-Borrego comes from Spanish roots, particularly from Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza. Because of its massive size,...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

