Recruiting notes: Two additional recruits coming for official visits, Nebraska covers more ground in state

Nebraska received a commit from Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder:. What a story — probably the best of Matt Rhule’s inaugural class. Carroll-Jackson has been playing football for all of one year, only doing so at the urging of his high school coach, Lance Deane, who once trained the best player to come out of Harrisburg, Micah Parsons. Football is a sport that can be taken up as a near-adult and perfected over the course of four or five years, and Carroll-Jackson’s story, as documented by PennLive.com, includes a fascination with Gordon Ramsay and a heroic mom who kept things afloat with Carroll-Jackson and his eight siblings. Carroll-Jackson was so good, in his one season, that he has a solid recruiting grade and plenty of offers. He hasn’t learned many bad habits, either. He’s raw, with major upside.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO