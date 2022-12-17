Read full article on original website
Related
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts You Can Buy at Walmart
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Find Out: 5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy NowSee: 3...
TODAY.com
The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life
“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Aldi customers are scrambling to buy a $13 dress. That's the power of its 'treasure hunt' Aldi Deals aisle.
A $13 dress was featured in the Aldi Deals aisle, which some shoppers affectionately call the "Aisle of Shame." It's a winning formula for the chain.
Little girl uses up all the Scotch Tape meant for wrapping Christmas gifts: 'It died and went to heaven'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always had an unhealthy relationship with Scotch Tape. I love the stuff, and I have no idea why. Over the years, I've learned to use Scotch Tape responsibly. As a child, I was obsessed with it.
Newborn Mom Hysterically Explains How Baby’s Tiny Hug Completey Lobotomized Her
It’s exactly why we don’t eat our young.
This Woman’s Grandmom Taught Her the Easiest Way to Keep the Bathroom Sparkling Clean
Little changes make a huge difference!
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
I make the most money in my family, and their snark makes the holidays rough. Should I keep visiting?
In this week's For Love & Money, a high earner wonders if they should keep spending time with a family who shames them for their income.
I'm buying my son a doll for the holidays this year. I want him to have options to play with.
The author noticed her son was playing with his sister's doll. This year he is getting his own so he can have options to play with.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Chico, CA
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Chico shares five things to do with your kids in Butte County over the coming week. There aren't as many public events as usual due to the holiday. I hope you have a wonderful holiday weekend and (for families with school-aged kids) enjoy the beginning of Winter Break!
intheknow.com
Teen is distraught over homework assignment in hilarious TikTok
This teenager’s homework assignment required him to take care of a fake baby, and his reaction proves just how tough being a parent truly is!. Being a parent is difficult, even when you’re only caring for a fake baby! In a hilarious video, a TikToker who goes by @thisisridiculous1988 captured the moment her teenage son, Andrew, realized just how much work goes into being a dad. Andrew received a homework assignment in which he had to care for a baby doll as though it was a real baby, and the assignment quickly had him cracking under the pressure of being a parent.
macaronikid.com
Happy Holidays from your Editor and Publisher of Macaroni Kid
No matter what Holiday you are celebrating this season, Macaroni Kid Colorado Springs would like to extended its warmest wishes to you and your family! If you didn't already know, my name is Jenn and I am the owner/publisher/editor of Macaroni Kid Colorado Springs. I wanted to take a minute to thank all of you for supporting this small business. Macaroni Kid has been around for 14 years!! Each territory/web page is independently owned/operated. Most of the sites are "One man Shows' so your support means a lot to us! I took over this site in June of 2021 and I am really loving it! As a mom, at the first of the month I would sit down and try to find some fun things to do on the weekends or whenever we had a day off or some free time. It was a long process to say the least, especially to only come up with 2 or 3 things for the month to do. Taking on a Macaroni Kid site was exactly what I was looking for and right in my wheelhouse. I was a Kindergarten teacher for many years so you might see more S.T.E.A.M., craft projects or hands on activities on my site vs others, but I can't help it. I know kids love to get their hands into fun activities and it is always fun to watch them learn and grow. This site is growing leaps and bounds and I am so excited to be a part of it! Our FB and Instagram pages are doing rapidly growing as well!! I am excited to get the events out to you each month, and am always adding them as they are found or updated. I hope you know my phone is always open as well as my email for suggestions or expressing your wants. I do this site for YOU, my readers! If you want more Guides, tell me! You want more articles, let me know! You want to see more (self help, parent night outs, special needs resources, etc) just let me know. This is YOUR GO TO PAGE for those exact things! I am hear for you and your families to find your family fun! That is what Macaroni Kid is all about!!
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Dad Backed for Demanding Family Not Give His Kids Any Christmas Presents
"Why he doesn't want to isn't really any of your concern, and how much they earn has nothing to do with it," said one Mumsnet user.
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests.They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter.Some 120,710 children in England were homeless and living in temporary accommodation between April and June, the latest available Government figures show.This equates to one in every 100 children across the country, Shelter said.This year, children will be spending Christmas in cold shipping containers, badly converted office blocks and cramped B&Bs. Families will be sleeping on sofas,...
macaronikid.com
2022 MacKID Holiday Giveaways!
Ho Ho Ho and Happy Holidays! Things have been way too crazy around here, so we decided to put all of our holiday giveaways in one place for you to enter whichever ones you like, all from one spot! Click on each image to enter for your chances to win and stay tuned for more to come!
Comments / 0