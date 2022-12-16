Read full article on original website

valleynewslive.com
The FM metro continues to show signs of growth
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM metro area is continuing to boom. More people are looking to make the area their home. “When you would think most people would stop growing we are not doing that,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. ”Over the last 10 years, we have had a 20% growth of the community. That’s fantastic.”
kfgo.com
South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
valleynewslive.com
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Greetings, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah, Wow, Snow! I don’t remember the last time we had a snow event rivaling this one, but soon there will likely be comparisons available. It was certainly a notable storm though we were Blessed to be spared the tornado type storms that struck a number of our southern states. Thank you to all the Valley City Employees who helped make our town passable. It was a huge task, much of which took place while we were sleeping. Thank you for a great job everyone. With the snow we have, there will likely be many times this winter where drifting will create snow moving “opportunities.” Please consider looking around your neighborhood for people who need help and “give them a hand.”
wdayradionow.com
Theatre NDSU production to be featured at Kennedy Center festival
(Fargo, ND) -- Theatre NDSU’s recent production of “Alabaster” has been selected to perform at the regional Kennedy Center American College Festival in January. The national program is sponsored by the Kennedy Center to recognize and support excellence in college theatre. “Having a production selected to perform...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
City crews continue to clear snow from downtown Fargo & Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Monday, December 19 into the morning of Tuesday, December 20. Vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded starting at 2:00...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force Week Thirteen Recap
The Fargo Force continued playing away from the friendly confines of Scheels Arena as winter weather prevented the Force’s return to the metro area. The Force were able to brave the elements and make the trip to Sioux Falls to take on the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on December 17th. Saturday’s matchup with the Stampede was the fifth meeting between the two teams.
fargomonthly.com
Brewhalla Opening in Early 2023
From the minds and labors of Drekker Brewing Company, the long-awaited Brewhalla concept will open its doors in early 2023. This newly built space, whose concept has been an ongoing project for almost six years, will bring food, shopping, events, lodging and, of course, more Drekker brew to the FM area. We were able to visit the Drekker-adjacent building that we’ve watched develop over the last year and get a peek behind Brewhalla’s doors.
wdayradionow.com
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
kvrr.com
F-M community gathers for Wreaths Across America at Fargo National Cemetery
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Wreaths Across America is an annual, nationally recognized wreath-laying ceremony honoring our fallen veterans. The people of our community braved the harsh winter conditions and supported these heroes at Fargo National Cemetery. It began with a ceremony honoring all seven branches of the U.S. Military...
wdayradionow.com
LRC Three Month Calendar Outlook: January - March, 2023
I've put together my forecast for the following three months through March. We're not quite through two cycles for this year's LRC pattern so I'm leaving it a little more broad-range for now and will be making a revised edition later on once I can average things out and really pinpoint the average cycle length since it likes to fluctuate between a couple of days. That being said I can still highlight dates when I expect potential storms to track into, or near our area. I won't highlight every little chance for snow, just the more dominant features that have occurred that would bring us a higher probability of receiving snow, or impactful weather. I will also try to highlight the timeframes I expect cold snaps to hit and last. In general, I expect this winter to be a drug out and cold one. There will be periods of normal to above average temperatures but as a whole, will likely average below average for temperatures. I am expecting near to above-average snow totals but will wait and see on that, as there are a couple of wild cards that could make or break that. I'll explain those a little deeper later on, and in the calendar. Keep in mind not every circled day means it will storm in Fargo, systems will have a tendency to shift location/track. But I do expect upper-level waves to support these storms around the dates selected. Additionally, keep in mind I'm circling time frames, not the duration of the storms. So if you see a circle over four days, I'm marking that time frame not necessarily a four-day storm.
wdayradionow.com
Despite receiving gold coin donations, Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign coming up short
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army is running short on Red Kettle volunteers and falling short of their annual fundraising goal. "I think inflation is a factor into all of our incomes and abilities to spend that. The sensitivity that I want to bring to that though is that the people we serve have the minimal resources. So inflation directly affects that. It also affects us as an organization in that inflated costs cost us more money to go to provide the services to the least of those in need," said Major Abe Tamayo.
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Health offers ways to keep family and friends healthy during the holidays
(Fargo, ND) -- With the holidays in full swing, Essentia Health is reminding patients of simple steps they can take to prevent seasonal illnesses, along with the care options available if they do get sick. RSV, influenza and COVID-19 are creating a perfect storm of sickness this year, and holiday...
kvrr.com
NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship
FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals. Last night the Bison trailed...
