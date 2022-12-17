Read full article on original website
Related
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
macaronikid.com
Ring in the New Year at WOW! Children's Museum on Dec 31st
Ring in the New Year at WOW! Children's Museum before the sun sets for the last time in 2022. Join the community for kid-friendly fun that includes noisemaker crafts, face painting, balloon animals, kids’ karaoke, and, of course, playtime in the museum – all leading up to a grand countdown celebration to ring in 2023!
macaronikid.com
Winter Footprint Art
Looking for a fun keepsake project to do with your little ones while it's cold and snowy outside? Why not make adorable footprint penguins!. black paint (penguins body) orange paint (penguins nose) blue paint (for background) paintbrush. googly eyes. How to:. Take black paint and paint your child's foot. Be...
macaronikid.com
Read Our Review of SeaWorld's 2022 Christmas Celebration!
If you haven't enjoyed the magic of SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration don't worry there's still time!. Recently, we checked out some of the festive shows that are included with paid admission to the park. We loved A Stocking Full of Soul starring Bryan Cheatham from America's Got Talent. Cheatham and his...
macaronikid.com
Christmas 5 Senses Book
Most older kids can make this book on their own or you can make it yourself for younger kids to enjoy. I suggest using hot glue to secure the items on the foam pieces and a single hole punch to create the holes. Everything except the piece of the tree can be found at a local craft store.
Comments / 0