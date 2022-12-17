A talented young musician becomes a pop icon in the 1980s, recording beloved songs during their precipitous rise before a fall due to bad influences and vices. This just so happens to be the plot of both the new Whitney Houston drama “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and the Al Yankovic comedy “Weird,” expressly created to parody musical biopics like the former. And although Naomi Ackie is fabulous as Houston, “I Wanna Dance” frustratingly clings to that familiar formula.

