Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Sylvester Stallone's 'most adamant' actress daughter Scarlet Rose rides 'Tulsa King' horse duty
Sylvester Stallone's actress daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, is quietly breaking out with a horse caretaker role on "Tulsa King." Scarlet, 20, has made brief appearances on the Paramount+ series as Triangle Coffee Roasters barista Spencer, serving coffee to Stallone's Tulsa-transplanted mob capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. In Sunday's episode, Spencer...
Marconews.com
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' review: Whitney Houston biopic sings a frustratingly familiar tune
A talented young musician becomes a pop icon in the 1980s, recording beloved songs during their precipitous rise before a fall due to bad influences and vices. This just so happens to be the plot of both the new Whitney Houston drama “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and the Al Yankovic comedy “Weird,” expressly created to parody musical biopics like the former. And although Naomi Ackie is fabulous as Houston, “I Wanna Dance” frustratingly clings to that familiar formula.
Marconews.com
'Emily in Paris' cast compared to their characters
Sexy chefs, good friends and bad French: the cast of 'Emily in Paris' reveal why they are not like their characters in the hit Netflix show. (Dec. 21)
Marconews.com
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' star Naomi Ackie: Playing Whitney Houston made me 'anxious'
How long does it take to transform into Whitney Houston?. In just under a year, 30-year-old, British-born actress Naomi Ackie had to study Houston from every angle of her life and metamorphose into America's iconic pop princess in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" (in theaters Friday). The biopic covers almost...
Marconews.com
Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' sequel halted after meeting with DC Universe execs
After a series of shakeups at Warner Bros., it's official: "Black Adam" won't be a part of the first phase of DC's new chapter as plans for a sequel have been halted. Dwayne Johnson, who plays the modern-day superhero, confirmed the "long-awaited" news on Twitter after a conversation with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.
Marconews.com
Omar Apollo talks TikTok fame, overcoming ‘Catholic guilt,’ landing Pharrell collaboration
For Omar Apollo, the language of music needs no translation. Born Omar Apolonio Velasco to Mexican immigrant parents, the 25-year-old Indiana native is shaking up the pop landscape with his own big voice, winning over fans at Coachella and Austin City Limits Music Festival this year with his soulful brand of Latin-tinged alternative R&B and diversifying Latin entertainment with his unapologetic queerness.
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift, Rihanna are one step closer to earning first Oscar nominations with 2023 shortlists
Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna just got one step closer to getting Oscar nominations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday...
Marconews.com
Lily Collins recalls her own 'life change haircut,' plus other celeb hair transformations
Emily Cooper isn’t the only one who finds solace in haircut therapy. Cooper (Lily Collins), the chic expatriate at the center of Netflix’s romantic drama “Emily in Paris,” finds herself turning to an at-home haircut during the Season 3 premiere when a career-related nightmare leaves her feeling overwhelmed.
Marconews.com
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu leaving Pokémon, will no longer be the main characters in 2023
After finally becoming the very best like no one ever was, Ash Ketchum's 25 year journey in the animated Pokémon TV series will soon be coming to end as the series will focus on brand new characters next year. The boy from Pallet town, alongside his longtime partner Pikachu,...
Marconews.com
'National Treasure' is back as a TV show, but it can't remake the brilliance of the film
There is no better line in movie history than "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence." OK, perhaps I'm being a bit facetious. But when Nicholas Cage's character Benjamin Franklin Gates uttered those silly-serious words in 2004's "National Treasure," it helped turn the film into a cultural touchstone for millennials – plus it launched a thousand memes a decade or so later.
Marconews.com
Sonya Eddy, longtime 'General Hospital' actress, dies at 55: 'She left an indelible imprint'
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy, best known for playing Epiphany Johnson on "General Hospital," has died at 55, her business partner Tyler Ford confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY. "It with the heaviest heart that I have to announce the sudden passing of my business partner, creative soulmate, and...
Marconews.com
Dolly Parton says she has a secret song buried at Dollywood, can't dig it up until she's 99
Dolly Parton has a fantastic new song. Trouble is, you'll have to wait 23 years to hear it. On Tuesday, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" released a new clip of the "Jolene" singer's recent appearance on the daytime talk show. Speaking to Clarkson, Parton revealed she wrote a top-secret song that's currently buried in a time capsule.
Marconews.com
Janelle Monáe opens up about new role in Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Singer and actress Janelle Monáe is diving into murder mysteries with her new role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Marconews.com
What to watch this holiday weekend, from over-the-top 'Babylon' to 'Puss in Boots' sequel
Santa's making his list and checking it twice, but you should be doing the same with all the movies coming your way. Over the next two holiday weekends, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt play silent film stars in Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's latest effort, Naomi Ackie channels Whitney Houston in a musical biopic, Emma Thompson stars as the heavy of a Netflix kid flick and Antonio Banderas once again voices the coolest animated cat around. (Sorry, Garfield.)
Marconews.com
Peeling the 'Glass Onion': How the new 'Knives Out' mystery switches up the usual suspects
Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s delightfully enigmatic Southern sleuth in the “Knives Out” movies, is no fan of Clue. “Ticking boxes, running around, searching all the rooms. It’s just a terrible game," the ace detective drawls in the new murder mystery “Glass Onion” (streaming on Netflix Friday).
Comments / 0