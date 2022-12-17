ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Sylvester Stallone's 'most adamant' actress daughter Scarlet Rose rides 'Tulsa King' horse duty

Sylvester Stallone's actress daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, is quietly breaking out with a horse caretaker role on "Tulsa King." Scarlet, 20, has made brief appearances on the Paramount+ series as Triangle Coffee Roasters barista Spencer, serving coffee to Stallone's Tulsa-transplanted mob capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. In Sunday's episode, Spencer...
Marconews.com

'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' review: Whitney Houston biopic sings a frustratingly familiar tune

A talented young musician becomes a pop icon in the 1980s, recording beloved songs during their precipitous rise before a fall due to bad influences and vices. This just so happens to be the plot of both the new Whitney Houston drama “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and the Al Yankovic comedy “Weird,” expressly created to parody musical biopics like the former. And although Naomi Ackie is fabulous as Houston, “I Wanna Dance” frustratingly clings to that familiar formula.
Marconews.com

Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' sequel halted after meeting with DC Universe execs

After a series of shakeups at Warner Bros., it's official: "Black Adam" won't be a part of the first phase of DC's new chapter as plans for a sequel have been halted. Dwayne Johnson, who plays the modern-day superhero, confirmed the "long-awaited" news on Twitter after a conversation with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.
Marconews.com

Omar Apollo talks TikTok fame, overcoming ‘Catholic guilt,’ landing Pharrell collaboration

For Omar Apollo, the language of music needs no translation. Born Omar Apolonio Velasco to Mexican immigrant parents, the 25-year-old Indiana native is shaking up the pop landscape with his own big voice, winning over fans at Coachella and Austin City Limits Music Festival this year with his soulful brand of Latin-tinged alternative R&B and diversifying Latin entertainment with his unapologetic queerness.
INDIANA STATE
Marconews.com

Lily Collins recalls her own 'life change haircut,' plus other celeb hair transformations

Emily Cooper isn’t the only one who finds solace in haircut therapy. Cooper (Lily Collins), the chic expatriate at the center of Netflix’s romantic drama “Emily in Paris,” finds herself turning to an at-home haircut during the Season 3 premiere when a career-related nightmare leaves her feeling overwhelmed.
Marconews.com

'National Treasure' is back as a TV show, but it can't remake the brilliance of the film

There is no better line in movie history than "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence." OK, perhaps I'm being a bit facetious. But when Nicholas Cage's character Benjamin Franklin Gates uttered those silly-serious words in 2004's "National Treasure," it helped turn the film into a cultural touchstone for millennials – plus it launched a thousand memes a decade or so later.
Marconews.com

What to watch this holiday weekend, from over-the-top 'Babylon' to 'Puss in Boots' sequel

Santa's making his list and checking it twice, but you should be doing the same with all the movies coming your way. Over the next two holiday weekends, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt play silent film stars in Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's latest effort, Naomi Ackie channels Whitney Houston in a musical biopic, Emma Thompson stars as the heavy of a Netflix kid flick and Antonio Banderas once again voices the coolest animated cat around. (Sorry, Garfield.)

