Fort Smith, AR

Salvation Army's Red Kettle donations down this year

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago
The annual Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive collection, a Christmas season staple with bell ringers who collect coins and cash at stores until Christmas Eve, is down in Fort Smith this year at a time of growing demand for food, said local Salvation Army Capt. Bradley Hargis.

The bell ringers have collected $9,600 less this year compared to last year, Hargis said. The recent inflation that causes more people to need food, is also resulting in less donations, he said.

Hargis said he was surprised by the cost of eggs at the grocery store on Dec. 17. More people have been showing up at the Salvation Army Red Shield Diner, 301 N. 6th Street this year, with a count of about 120 people a night.

"We're seeing unprecedented need," Hargis said.

Extra bell ringers have been needed at extra locations this year to try to make up the difference in the lack of giving, he said.

People can make cash donations to the Red Kettle drive at a drop-off planned at the Joey McCutchen law office, 1622 N. B Street from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

